Wives of Detained Soldiers Beg Tinubu for Amnesty

A group of Nigerian soldiers’ wives has appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to pardon their husbands and give them another chance to serve the country.

More than 30 women, along with their children, gathered at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Press Centre in Maiduguri on Wednesday.

Speaking for the group, Mrs. Rose Emmanuel David said many of the soldiers have been detained for months, and some for over a year, at the 7 Division Military Police facility in Maiduguri.

She explained that the situation has forced their families into hardship, with wives struggling to survive by doing menial jobs to feed their children and pay school fees.

“Our husbands admit their mistakes and are ready to return to the Army with renewed loyalty,” she said. “We are pleading with President Tinubu, the National Assembly, Governor Babagana Zulum, and all Nigerians to show mercy.”

The women argued that if amnesty could be granted to repentant Boko Haram members and bandits, then soldiers who once risked their lives defending Nigeria should also be given hope.

“These men once fought for peace and security. Showing them compassion will not only restore their dignity but also rebuild trust between soldiers and the nation they serve,” Mrs. David added.

Their plea comes after a Special Court Martial in Maiduguri convicted several personnel, including two senior non-commissioned officers, for offences such as arms racketeering and aiding the enemy.

The women said they hope that the Independence Day season will inspire forgiveness and allow their husbands to be reunited with their families.