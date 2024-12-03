World AIDS Day: 61,384 People, Children Placed on Treatment in FCT

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has placed 61,384 individuals living with HIV/AIDS (PLHIV) in treatment programs.

This announcement was made by Dr. Adedolapo Fasawe, the Mandate Secretary for Health Services and Environment Secretariat, during a press conference in Abuja on Monday, coinciding with the observance of World AIDS Day 2024.

Dr. Fasawe emphasized this year’s theme, “Take the Right Path: Sustain HIV Response, Stop HIV Among Children,” which highlights the need for renewed attention to pediatric HIV and the protection of rights for all affected individuals. She described World AIDS Day, observed annually on December 1, as a day to unite efforts, raise awareness, support those impacted by HIV/AIDS, and honor those who have lost their lives to the disease.

Represented by Dr. Olubenga Bello, Director-General of the Hospital Management Board, Fasawe noted that the number of individuals receiving treatment exceeds projections by 223 percent and includes migrants from neighboring states. Among those treated, 1,048 are children, accounting for 3.8 percent of the total, all receiving essential antiretroviral therapy (ART).

With an estimated population of 6.95 million, the FCT has an HIV prevalence rate of 1.4 percent, slightly above the national average of 1.3 percent. The FCTA is actively working to expand and enhance HIV services across the territory.“Our health sector response is supported by a robust network of 122 service delivery points providing antiretrovirals across six Area Councils,”

Fasawe stated. Additionally, 285 conventional spoke sites and 37 unconventional sites facilitate decentralized community-based care to effectively reach remote populations.

To combat pediatric HIV specifically, unique initiatives have been implemented, such as deploying mentor mothers who assist pregnant women in navigating care pathways. Furthermore, unconventional caregivers like traditional birth attendants have been trained on the importance of facility births and early infant diagnosis within 72 hours after birth.

Community initiatives such as the Mothers’ Love Party and the AP3 Initiative enhance support for the Prevention of Mother-to-Child Transmission (PMTCT) programs. The FCTA has also broadened access to Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) to help prevent HIV among at-risk individuals.

Dr. Fasawe credited these achievements to strong partnerships with organizations including the National AIDS and STI Control Programme and various implementing partners like the Institute of Human Virology Nigeria and AIDS Healthcare Foundation.“Together, we prioritize key populations—women, children, and vulnerable groups—ensuring that everyone diagnosed with HIV receives necessary care and support,” she said.

Despite these successes, challenges remain due to Nigeria’s significant burden of pediatric HIV, which necessitates ongoing efforts to identify cases and prevent new infections. Dr. Fasawe reaffirmed FCTA’s commitment to combating stigma and discrimination that hinder access to care while pledging to intensify outreach efforts to protect vulnerable populations.

