Investment: Oil Theft and Vandalism Pose Threat To Delta’s Reputation 

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has made a passionate call for the protection of oil facilities in the state.

Represented by Commissioner for Youths, ThankGod Harry, at a recent awareness campaign organized by the Senior Special Assistant on DESOPADEC Matters, Comrade Owen Nero in Warri tagged “Protecting and Safeguarding Government Properties and Oil Facilities in the DESOPADEC Mandate Areas,” the governor emphasized the importance of safeguarding these critical assets.

The governor’s concern stems from the fact that Delta State has been recognized as the safest state for oil and gas investments in Nigeria in 2024, as declared by the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources.

However, recent incidents of oil theft and vandalism pose a significant threat to this reputation.

Governor Oborevwori urged the youth to take ownership of protecting the oil facilities, emphasizing that each protected asset represents a potential job, enterprise, and bright future for them.

He also encouraged dialogue as the best way to resolve differences with oil companies, rather than resorting to violence.

The governor’s call to action is part of his administration’s MORE agenda, which prioritizes Enhanced Peace and Security.

The awareness campaign, which brought together stakeholders from the oil and gas industry, security agencies, and community leaders, aimed to raise awareness about the importance of protecting oil facilities and the consequences of vandalism and oil theft.

Governor Oborevwori also emphasized the need for collective action to address the challenges facing the oil and gas industry in the state. He called on the youth, community leaders, and stakeholders to work together to protect the oil facilities and ensure the sustainable development of the state.

Comrade Owen Nero emphasized the importance of protecting government properties and oil facilities while speaking, stating that the DESOPADEC mandate areas are not just geographical boundaries but living ecosystems of hope, resilience, and possibility.

Nero called on the youth to be active architects of their collective future, rather than passive recipients of development. He emphasized the need for collective action, strategic dialogue, and technological innovation to protect oil facilities and government properties.

The Commissioner for Environment Hon Jamani Ejiro, Commissioner for Oil Agas Hon. (Chief) Peter Okagbare Uviejitobor JP, Special Adviser on Culture and Tourism Mr Emmanuel Osazuwa, Delta PDP woman leader Hon Chief Dora Afonughe Sakpaide, Senior Special Assistant on Media Mr Ossai Ovie Success, Delta PDP Financier Secretary Rtn. Fidelis Adjogbe, Nigerian singer Daddy Showkey urged the youths and other stakeholders to be good ambassadors of the state.

The campaign also featured presentations from experts in the oil and gas industry, who highlighted the importance of protecting oil facilities and the role of the youth in ensuring the sustainability of the industry.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...