Dangote Refinery Says Petrol Unit Is Still Working

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery in Lekki, Lagos State, has said it did not shut down its petrol processing unit for repairs.

The company made this clear on Sunday after a Bloomberg report claimed that a major fuel unit at the plant was undergoing maintenance and had been shut down.

Bloomberg reported that the gasoline-making part of the refinery was being repaired and mentioned that the residue fluid catalytic cracker was under maintenance.

The news outlet said it got the information from someone who is familiar with the matter.

When asked about the report, a senior spokesperson at the refinery said it was not true.

The official explained that loading of Premium Motor Spirit, commonly known as petrol, was still going onDangote Refinery Says Petrol Unit Is Still Working without any break.

They added that anyone could visit the refinery to see that millions of litres of petrol were being loaded and that trucks were moving fuel out every day.

The Dangote refinery, which has a daily capacity of 650,000 barrels, has been reducing the price of petrol.

This has led to strong competition in Nigeria’s downstream oil and gas sector, as other players are adjusting their prices too.

The management insisted that reports about a shutdown were false and urged the public not to believe everything seen online.

They also pointed out that operations were running normally, and there was no halt in the supply of petrol from the refinery.