Wolves Sack Gary O’Neil Following Ipswich Town Defeat

Wolves Football Club has parted ways with head coach Gary O’Neil after a dismal 0-1 home loss to Premier League bottom side Ipswich Town yesterday.

O’Neil acknowledged his team’s defensive frailties, admitting they were conceding goals no other Premier League side would, as Wolves’ winless run continued at Molineux.

With just nine points from their first 16 matches and sitting in 19th place, the club deemed O’Neil’s performance below expectations, prompting the decision to dismiss the 41-year-old.

O’Neil on the Ipswich Defeat

Speaking after the game, O’Neil described the loss as a significant setback:

“It’s a big blow, especially after the effort it took for us to dominate the second half. To suffer a late goal like that is hard to take. The nature of the two goals we conceded is unacceptable at this level.

“A center-back booting the ball high for Liam Delap to just run through, and the score is something you’d expect at the under-18 level, not in the Premier League. Then, poor decision-making from a corner, with players switching positions unnecessarily, cost us at the end.

“That’s my responsibility, and I’m gutted because we gave everything to get into a winning position. The subs and tactical changes worked, but we leave with nothing to show for it.”

O’Neil’s Wolves Tenure

At 41, O’Neil was the youngest Wolves manager this millennium and the first permanent British head coach for the club in six years. His Premier League experience, both as a player and manager, brought optimism at the start of his tenure.

A former midfielder with over 200 Premier League appearances for clubs like Portsmouth and West Ham United, O’Neil began his coaching career with Liverpool’s under-23s in 2020 before joining Bournemouth’s staff in 2021.

However, Wolves’ struggles this season ultimately led to his departure.

