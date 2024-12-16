Tiwa Savage Claps Back at Age-Shaming Critics Over Her Fashion Choices

Afrobeats queen Tiwa Savage has spoken out about the constant criticism she faces over her fashion sense, particularly from Nigerians who, she says, can’t seem to let her live her best life.

The 44-year-old singer and single mom didn’t hold back during her appearance on the Receipts podcast. She revealed that her daring fashion choices often spark backlash—not because they aren’t stunning (we’ve all seen her rock a bikini like a goddess)—but because of her age.

Savage shared her frustration, comparing her experience to that of other global icons like Beyoncé. While Queen Bey, also in her 40s, is celebrated for her timeless beauty and fearless style, Tiwa finds herself dodging age-shaming arrows.

“They age-shame me every single day,” she said. “They say, ‘A woman of your age, how can you be wearing a bikini?’ Well, I can because I have a body!”

Touché, Tiwa!

She continued, “Beyoncé is in her 40s and wears bikinis, but Americans don’t age-shame her. Instead, they’re like, ‘For her age? Wow, black don’t crack!’ It’s celebrated when you look good as you age. But here in Nigeria, they’ll say, ‘What will her son think when he grows up?’”

Her response to the naysayers? She’s raising her son to recognize the strength and beauty of women, not to cringe at it. “My son is going to be like, ‘My mum is a powerful and beautiful woman,’” she declared with pride.

So, to the age-shamers: Take a seat. Tiwa Savage is busy thriving.