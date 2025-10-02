Arise TV Reporter Dies After Jumping From 3rd Floor to Escape Robbers -FCT Police

The Commissioner of Police in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ajao Adewale, has confirmed the death of Arise TV reporter Somtochukwu Maduagwu, who lost her life during an armed robbery attack at her apartment in Katampe, Abuja, on Monday.

According to Adewale, Maduagwu jumped from the third floor of her building in a desperate attempt to escape the robbers.

Police officers later found her unconscious and rushed her to Maitama General Hospital, where doctors attempted to revive her with CPR but were unsuccessful.

The incident happened at Unique Apartments, a three-storey twin building with 18 flats around the Gishiri axis of Katampe.

Two security guards were on duty when the robbers attacked. One guard, who tried to resist them, was shot and injured.

“In the panic, Maduagwu, who lived on the top floor, jumped down. Sadly, the consequences were tragic,” Adewale said.

He also revealed that a special investigation team led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Investigation) has been set up to track down the attackers.

“The leads we are following are already being worked on, and no stone will be left unturned until those responsible are arrested,” he assured.

The FCT Police Command extended condolences to Maduagwu’s family, Arise TV, and Nigerians mourning her death.