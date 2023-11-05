WILL AKK GAS PROJECT COME ON STREAM NEXT YEAR?

The Ajaokuta–Kaduna–Kano, alias AKK gas project is a 40 inch×614km-long pipeline being developed by the then Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC to transport natural gas from Southern to Northern Nigeria.

The $2.8bn AKK natural gas pipeline project being constructed by the Federal Government through the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited and its partners, which is at 80% completion, would be delivered and come on stream by December 2024.

The NNPC said the AKK gas pipeline and stations project was a flagship project that would further deepen the integration of the Northern region of the country with the Niger Delta and other parts of the country.

Though conceptualized as an integral part of the Nigerian Gas Master Plan, NGMC, a gas infrastructure blueprint, which was approved by the Federal Executive Council in 2008, the AKK did not see the light of the day until the coming of the Buhari Administration in 2017. His unwavering committment and patriotism led to the award of the Engineering Procurement and Construction Contract, EPC, of the project by the Federal Executive Council in 2017.

Speaking at the Flag-Off of Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano Gas Pipeline Project, President Buhari noted that this landmark project is being developed at a critical time in ‘Nigeria’s commitment to increasing our infrastructure assets’.

He assured that his administration will expand the critical gas infrastructure in the country to promote the use of gas in the domestic market. These include the Escravos to Lagos Pipeline System – 2 (ELPS-2), Obiafu to Obrikom (OB3) pipeline and AKK.

According to PMB, the project is fundamental to our desire to industrialize and energize the entrepreneurial spirit that is ever present in our population.

It must be noted that on completion, the AKK Gas Pipeline Project will provide gas for generation of power and for gas-based industries which would facilitate the development of new industries and also the revival of moribund industries along transit towns in Abuja (FCT), Kogi, Niger, Kaduna and Kano States.

When fully operational, the cascading effect and impact of the project will be immeasurable. It is significant for direct and indirect job creation in addition to fostering the development and utilization of local skills and manpower, technology transfer and promotion of local manufacturing.

PMB further described the project as part of the delivery of our ‘Next Level Agenda’ for sustainable development and enhancement of the economic prosperity of our country.

He thus challenged our private sector to lead the charge in maximizing our gas resources to create a petrochemical hub that will resurrect not only our manufacturing capacity but place us squarely on the path to increased self-sufficiency.

“Time is short, and our people’s zeal is strong and palpable. Infrastructure development although long, tedious and complex remains a cardinal objective of our Administration’s drive towards ensuring a stable, sustainable and more prosperous future for our citizenry,’ said PMB.

It is not in doubt that the AKK gas pipeline project marks an important chapter in the history of our great Nation as our domestic natural gas pipeline networks; from Obiafu in Rivers State, Escravos in Delta State and Lekki in Lagos State, are being connected through Kaduna to Kano States thereby enhancing national energy security, creating balanced development, and further integrating our nation.

It is envisaged that AKK would also unlock 2.2billion cubic feet of gas to the domestic market, support the addition of 3,600mega watts of power to the national grid and revitalize textile industries which alone boasts of over 3million jobs in parts of the country.

This is in addition to supporting the development of Petrochemicals, fertilizer, methanol and other gas-based industries thereby generating employment opportunities and facilitating balanced economic growth.

Indeed AKK is one of the thousands of signature and key legacy projects of the PMB administration that are either completed or nearing completion by the time he left office on May 29 this year.

PMB’s high profile legacy projects that were completed during his 8 years governance include but not limited to the 2nd Niger Bridge; brand new airport terminal buildings at Lagos, Port Harcourt, Abuja and Kano; thousands of kilometres of roads, rails, health, educational facilities, water resources supply and power generation among others in all the geographical zones of the country.

Indeed, PMB left behind hundreds of completed unprecedented development legacy projects for the country.

It is expected that given the anticipated level of support by the PBAT administration to such critical legacy projects, all of the PMB uncompleted legacy projects will be fully executed and put to public use in the nearest future. It is our prayer that PBAT will do the needful in the interest of the country.

Such key projects include Abuja-Kaduna-Kano-Daura-Maradi railways which is expected to boost cross border trade and regional integration.

WILL AKK GAS PROJECT COME ON STREAM NEXT YEAR?

BY

MUSA ILALLAH

EMEKA ANYAOKU STREET ABUJA musahk123@yahoo.com

