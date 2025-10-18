Wike Twerks For Tinubu For Laying Nigeria’s Road to Real Progress

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has lauded President Bola Tinubu’s administration, saying it is setting Nigeria on the course of sustainable and positive development.

We gathered that Wike made the remark on Friday in Abuja during the flag-off of construction work on the Collector Road C01 in the Institution and Research District — a project connecting the Body of Benchers complex with the Nile and Baze University corridors.

The minister emphasised that President Tinubu had never claimed he would fix all of the country’s challenges but is determined to establish a foundation for long-term progress.

“When he finishes, another person will come and continue from there,” Wike said.

He acknowledged that every administration faces its own difficulties, noting that no leader could completely address all national issues within a single term.

“What matters is that, when you have an opportunity, you make your own contribution.

“History will record what you did while in office, and that is what truly counts,” he said.

Wike reiterated his commitment to ensuring that the FCT Administration continues to implement people-oriented projects within available resources and timelines.

He explained that the newly launched road project would largely benefit the two private universities in the area rather than the Body of Benchers, which the road also serves.

“I hope these private institutions, which benefit from this road, will acknowledge what the Tinubu administration is doing.

“If you recognise such efforts, you become a good citizen, and that is the duty of every good citizen,” Wike added.