spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
October 18, 2025 - 8:14 AM

Wike Twerks For Tinubu For Laying Nigeria’s Road to Real Progress

News
— By: Merit Ugolo

Wike Twerks For Tinubu For Laying Nigeria’s Road to Real Progress
The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has lauded President Bola Tinubu’s administration, saying it is setting Nigeria on the course of sustainable and positive development.
We gathered that Wike made the remark on Friday in Abuja during the flag-off of construction work on the Collector Road C01 in the Institution and Research District — a project connecting the Body of Benchers complex with the Nile and Baze University corridors.
The minister emphasised that President Tinubu had never claimed he would fix all of the country’s challenges but is determined to establish a foundation for long-term progress.
“When he finishes, another person will come and continue from there,” Wike said.
He acknowledged that every administration faces its own difficulties, noting that no leader could completely address all national issues within a single term.
“What matters is that, when you have an opportunity, you make your own contribution.
“History will record what you did while in office, and that is what truly counts,” he said.
Wike reiterated his commitment to ensuring that the FCT Administration continues to implement people-oriented projects within available resources and timelines.
He explained that the newly launched road project would largely benefit the two private universities in the area rather than the Body of Benchers, which the road also serves.
“I hope these private institutions, which benefit from this road, will acknowledge what the Tinubu administration is doing.
“If you recognise such efforts, you become a good citizen, and that is the duty of every good citizen,” Wike added.
Previous article
‎The Crossroads of Truth: South East’s Moment of Reckoning 
Next article
Cardoso Boasts: Nigeria’s Reforms Taming Inflation, Reviving Investor Confidence
Merit Ugolo
Merit Ugolo
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

Cardoso Boasts: Nigeria’s Reforms Taming Inflation, Reviving Investor Confidence

Merit Ugolo Merit Ugolo -
The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN),...

‎The Crossroads of Truth: South East’s Moment of Reckoning 

Linus Anagboso Linus Anagboso -
What does peace mean to a people who have...

Kaduna: Seven Killed as Bandits, Illegal Miners Engage in Gun Battle

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
At least seven people were feared dead on Thursday...

BREAKING: Army Commander, 10 Others Killed as Boko Haram Ambushes Troops In Bama, Borno

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
Boko Haram terrorists have launched a fresh attack on...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

Cardoso Boasts: Nigeria’s Reforms Taming Inflation, Reviving Investor Confidence

News 0
The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN),...

‎The Crossroads of Truth: South East’s Moment of Reckoning 

Opinions 0
What does peace mean to a people who have...

Kaduna: Seven Killed as Bandits, Illegal Miners Engage in Gun Battle

News 0
At least seven people were feared dead on Thursday...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x