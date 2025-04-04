NAF Senior Officers Attend International Flight Training Conference in Italy

In line with the Chief of the Air Staff’s (CAS) focus on deliberate training and force development, five senior officers from the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) took part in the 2025 Military Flight Training Conference held in Sardinia, Italy.

The event, organised by Defence iQ, ran from March 31 to April 2, 2025, and brought together military aviation experts from around the world to discuss how to improve training and reduce costs.

Air Marshal Hasan Bala Abubakar, the CAS, stressed the importance of training in building air power. He said, “An air force’s strength is not just in its aircraft, but in the people who wake up every day ready to defend the nation, no matter the cost.”

The NAF delegation, led by Air Vice Marshal SK Aneke, included instructor pilots and an artificial intelligence (AI) specialist.

Their involvement reflected the Air Force’s commitment to using innovation and partnerships to improve its training programmes.

Key topics at the conference included the use of advanced technology, better cooperation between forces, and training support from the defence industry, including outsourcing.

The event gave NAF officers a chance to learn from global counterparts and stay up to date with new trends in flight training.

Their participation supports the NAF’s ongoing efforts to develop skilled personnel and improve operational performance through modern training methods.