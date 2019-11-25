Why Rehabilitation Of IDPs Demands Urgency, President Buhari

The rehabilitation of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the country is urgent and imperative, if it would not constitute a big problem to the country in future, President Muhammadu Buhari has said.

The President spoke Monday at State House, Abuja, while receiving in audience the President of the 74th United Nations General Assembly, Nigeria’s Professor Tijjani Muhammad-Bande.

“Most of the displaced children do not know their parents, or where they come from. We have to look at the issue now, properly rehabilitate them, otherwise, we will have a problem on our hands in the future,” President Buhari said.

He urged the UN General Assembly President to make Nigeria’s challenges glaring to the world, while commending him for what he calls “your hard work and competence” so far.

President Buhari said Nigeria was committed to education, and providing health care to the young and old, among other welfarist policies.

Prof. Muhammad-Bande said he was at the State House to express appreciation to President Buhari for the support given, leading to his emergence as UNGA President, and the continued cooperation from Nigeria.

“Everything I have requested for, in terms of personnel and funds, has been delivered. I thank President Buhari very much. I also thank other member states for the support I am getting,” he said.

Prof. Muhammad-Bande also appreciated Nigeria for rebuilding the UN Building in Abuja destroyed by Boko Haram.