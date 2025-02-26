Why Nigerian Male Politicians Must Stop Bullying Women in Politics

In Nigeria’s political arena, women continue to face entrenched discrimination, intimidation, and outright bullying from their male counterparts. Despite their competence, courage, and contributions to governance, they are often subjected to public ridicule, personal attacks, and institutionalized obstacles designed to keep them out of the political sphere. From the public altercations between Nigeria’s First Lady, Remi Tinubu, and Senator Dino Melaye to the ongoing bullying of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, the trend of harassment against female politicians remains disturbing. It is high time that male politicians in Nigeria eschew this outdated and toxic practice and create an enabling environment where women can thrive in politics without fear or intimidation.

In fact, recalling the pattern of bullying and Intimidation since Nigeria transited to democratic government in 1999, there is no denying the fact that the history of Nigerian politics is rife with instances where male politicians have resorted to bullying, insults, and even threats to silence their female counterparts. The disdain for women in politics is so deeply ingrained that many cases go unreported. However, several high-profile instances have exposed the misogyny that permeates the system.

One of the most notorious examples of political bullying occurred in 2016 when then-Senator Dino Melaye engaged in a heated confrontation with now-First Lady Remi Tinubu in the Senate chambers. Melaye, known for his brash and confrontational style, reportedly threatened and hurled insults at Senator Tinubu during a closed-door session. His actions not only sparked national outrage but also highlighted the level of hostility female politicians face in Nigeria. If a woman of her stature could be subjected to such treatment, one can only imagine the plight of women without such influence.

In a similar vein, Adams Oshiomhole, the former governor of Edo State, has also been accused of political bullying, notably against Betcy Obaseki, a female politician in the state. The confrontational nature of Nigerian politics often sees women being undermined, and in this instance, Oshiomhole’s dismissive attitude towards Betcy Obaseki symbolized the broader issue of entrenched gender bias. Women in politics are often disregarded or patronized instead of being taken seriously as equal participants.

More recently, Rivers State’s political heavyweight and current FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, has been embroiled in a controversy involving Senator Ireti Kingibe. Kingibe, who represents the FCT, has faced continuous obstruction and power play by Wike, who, despite his new role, continues to exert control over political structures in the region. This brand of high-handedness and intimidation is emblematic of how male politicians seek to stifle the voices of women who dare to challenge them in governance.

Dwelling on the inspiration behind this piece, it is not out of place to opine that Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s political journey has been fraught with relentless harassment, particularly from former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello. During the 2019 and 2023 elections, Natasha faced a barrage of politically motivated attacks, including threats, smear campaigns, and violence against her supporters. Now, as a serving senator, she has found herself embroiled in another battle, this time with Senate President Godswill Akpabio, who has reportedly engaged in acts of bullying against her.

The recent public outcry over the Senate leadership’s attempt to stifle Natasha’s voice in national politics demonstrates how institutionalized bullying is used to suppress strong women who refuse to bow to intimidation. These instances only further illustrate how women in politics face an uphill battle against a deeply patriarchal and hostile system.

In the ongoing crisis within the Lagos State House of Assembly (LAHA), Hon. Mojisola Lasbat Meranda, the current speaker of the legislative house, is facing stiff opposition from her fellow lawmakers, who are determined to block her from succeeding Speaker Mudashiru Obasa. Despite her qualifications and experience, she is being sidelined through political maneuvering, open intimidation, and strategic exclusion from key power negotiations. Lawmakers opposed to her candidacy have resorted to smear campaigns, questioning her loyalty and competence in an attempt to erode her support base. The resistance against her is not just about leadership but also a reflection of the entrenched power dynamics within LAHA, where certain political interests are desperate to maintain their grip on authority at all costs.

Unfortunately, there are dire consequences of bullying in politics. The consequences of these acts of intimidation go beyond personal humiliation. They have far-reaching implications for Nigeria’s democracy and governance.

For instance, when female politicians are bullied, ridiculed, or threatened, it discourages other women from venturing into politics. This not only undermines gender equity but also robs the country of diverse perspectives and capable leaders.

As commonly known, democracy thrives when all voices are heard and represented. The systematic sidelining of women in politics creates a democracy that does not fully reflect the will of the people.

In fact, political bullying is not just about words; it often escalates into physical violence. The attacks on female politicians encourage a broader culture of political violence, which affects both men and women.

Given the foregoing backdrop, it is expedient male politicians across the country and political parties create an enabling environment for women in politics.

In fact, male politicians must take deliberate steps to foster respect and equal opportunities for women in governance, and they can start by eschewing from bullying women in politics. Male politicians must acknowledge their role in creating an enabling political space for women and consciously refrain from engaging in intimidation. Respect should be the foundation of political engagement, and differences should be settled through healthy debates, not threats and name-calling.

In a similar vein, there is an urgent need for male politicians across Nigeria’s political landscape to embark on strengthening legal protections for women in politics. In fact, laws and policies should be enacted or reinforced to criminalize political bullying, threats, and gender-based violence in politics. Enforcement mechanisms should be put in place to ensure that offenders face real consequences.

Also in a similar vein, political parties must play a role in ensuring that women have equal opportunities to participate in politics. They should adopt affirmative action policies that guarantee female representation in leadership positions.

Again, anyone blaming women for talking back at their male colleague when they are intimidated during plenary, and thus see such action from women to be disrespectful, criminal and sinful, they should dispassionately not forget that silence in the face of injustice is complicity. In fact, male politicians who believe in fairness must stand up against bullying and publicly condemn acts of intimidation against women in politics.

Again, there is no denying the fact that encouraging more women to participate in politics requires mentorship and support systems. Therefore, established politicians should actively mentor aspiring female politicians and create networks that empower women to navigate political hurdles.

Given the foregoing backdrop, Nigeria cannot claim to be a progressive democracy while maintaining a culture of political bullying against women. The incidents involving Remi Tinubu, Betcy Obaseki, Ireti Kingibe, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, and many other unreported cases are a stark reminder that much work needs to be done to dismantle the barriers hindering women’s political progress. Male politicians must abandon intimidation tactics and embrace a culture of respect, fairness, and inclusivity. Only then can Nigeria build a political system that truly represents all its citizens, men and women alike.