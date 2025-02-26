Abuja Community Faces Severe Water Shortage, Urges Government Action

A civic organization, MonitNG, has called on the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and the FCT senator, Ireti Kingibe, to urgently address the severe water shortage affecting Gurfata community in Ibwa Ward, Gwagwalada Area Council.

In a statement posted on its X handle on Wednesday, MonitNG highlighted the challenges faced by residents who lack access to boreholes or reliable wells. As a result, they are forced to rely on contaminated streams for water, leading to serious health crises, including outbreaks of waterborne diseases and even deaths.

The organization stressed the need for immediate government intervention to provide clean and safe drinking water, emphasizing that access to water is a basic human necessity.

“This is Gurfata community, Ibwa Ward, Gwagwalada Area Council, FCT. Residents are suffering due to severe water scarcity,” MonitNG stated.

“Without boreholes or reliable wells, they rely on contaminated streams, which has caused health crises and even deaths. We urge the government to urgently address this issue and provide access to clean water.”

Residents of Gurfata have repeatedly complained about government neglect, with previous appeals for water infrastructure going unanswered.

MonitNG is now calling for immediate action, including drilling boreholes and establishing sustainable water sources, to prevent further suffering and potential loss of lives.