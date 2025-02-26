Mohbad’s Father Questions Late Singer’s Decision to Register Land in Son’s Name

The controversy surrounding the late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has taken another turn as his father, Joseph Aloba, speaks out about the singer’s assets.

In a recent live video, Aloba revealed that Mohbad acquired several plots of land, including two hectares, through his mother-in-law, who is a police officer.

However, what seemed to trouble him most was the fact that two plots were registered in the name of Mohbad’s son, Liam.

Expressing his confusion, Aloba stated that he couldn’t understand why his son chose to register the land in his grandson’s name.

He pointed out that he had never acquired anything and put it in Mohbad’s name, implying that the late singer’s decision was unusual to him.

This statement has sparked mixed reactions online, with many criticizing Aloba’s comments and questioning his motives.

Some social media users accused him of focusing too much on his son’s assets rather than seeking justice for Mohbad’s death.

The discussion around Mohbad’s inheritance comes amid recent reports that a court has ruled Naira Marley, Sam Larry, and Prime Boy innocent in connection to the singer’s tragic passing.

With emotions still running high, this latest revelation has added another layer to the ongoing drama surrounding Mohbad’s legacy.