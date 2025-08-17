Where Power Went to School

Under the brown skies of Zaria, on streets where the dust often carries whispers of history, there is a college that has produced more than just graduates. It has produced destinies. It has stood, not merely as a school, but as a furnace where raw ambition was forged into steel, and where boys walked in as learners and stepped out as men who would shape the course of nations. This is the kind of place where a classroom was more than four walls, it was a parliament before the parliament, a rehearsal stage for statecraft, a testing ground for courage. Five presidents have walked through its gates, twenty governors have called it their alma mater, and countless ministers, lawmakers, and public servants trace their beginnings to its humble grounds. To speak of it is not just to speak of an institution, but to narrate a chapter in Nigeriaâ€™s living history.

The idea of schools as seed beds of power is not new, but the Nigerian cultural imagination gives it a deeper resonance. Among the Tiv,there is a proverb that says when the yam tendril stretches out too far, it does not forget the mound that gave it life. Likewise, these towering political figures have never fully detached from the soil of their youth, no matter how far their influence has stretched. The corridors of that Zaria college knew the footsteps of boys who would one day sit on global stages. Imagine them in khaki shorts, reciting passages of history, debating the affairs of the world as though the world was waiting at their doorstep and in truth, it was. The chalk on their blackboards was a prelude to the chalk lines of borders they would one day defend or redraw, the bells that marked the end of lessons were the same rhythm that pushed them into the public square.

And then there is Keffi, where another institution, almost quietly but with immense consequence, became a library of politicians. Not just a library of books, but a library of men, each one a chapter, each one a story that would one day be written into Nigeriaâ€™s grand narrative. It is said in Hausa, Geri ya waye da wane?A town wakes up because of who is in it. Keffiâ€™s mornings woke up to future governors, lawmakers, reformers, and occasionally, rebels. To study there was to join a fraternity of ambition, to be initiated into the rites of public responsibility. The dining halls where laughter rang out were also places where alliances were formed, the sports fields where boys chased after leather were the same fields where discipline and rivalry hardened them for political battles yet to come.

One cannot overstate the cultural backdrop that made these schools more than just educational centers. In Nigeria, education was never just about acquiring literacy,it was about acquiring legitimacy. In villages where elders sat under mango trees to settle disputes, the man who could read and write was often seen as next to a sage, and the one who rose from colleges like Zaria or Keffi was already halfway to being a king. The Igbo say, He who brings kola, brings life. These institutions brought kola to Nigeriaâ€™s table, they brought leaders who breathed life into the countryâ€™s uncertain journey.

Consider for a moment the alumni themselves.A young man from the dusty fields of Katsina, wide-eyed, determined, carrying little more than his fatherâ€™s prayers and his motherâ€™s blessings, walking into Zariaâ€™s gates. Years later, he would sit as commander-in-chief, the fate of millions tied to the same pen that once scribbled hurried notes in his exercise book.Â Imagine a son of the Middle Belt, who shared hostel bunks with boys from the North, the South, the East, all of them eating the same watery porridge, all of them bound by the same school discipline. That same boy would later carry the cries of his people into the chambers of the state house. These stories repeat themselves like a rhythm in Nigerian history, humble beginnings, shared spaces, lifelong destinies.

The anecdotes flow endlessly. There are tales of late-night lantern-lit study sessions that bred perseverance, debates that flared in classrooms which later turned into political manifestos, rivalries on the football pitch that would later reappear in parliament,this time with higher stakes. Every stone in Zaria and Keffi seems to carry an echo.

Here is where future governors quarreled over exam marks, here is where a president-to-be learned to hold his ground against bullies, here is where ministers-in-waiting first discovered the power of persuasion. It is as though these schools were less about knowledge and more about preparation for the brutal theatre of Nigerian politics.

Our cultural memory thrives on metaphor, and these schools deserve to be remembered as rivers whose waters have nourished the vast farmlands of Nigeriaâ€™s leadership. The Yoruba say, Bi omi ko ba san, ko ni gbe ewe.If water does not flow, the leaves will wither. Nigeriaâ€™s leadership, for better or worse, has flowed from these sources. And therein lies both pride and paradox. Pride, because these institutions have proven fertile beyond imagination, giving Nigeria a generation of leaders who could stand shoulder to shoulder with their peers worldwide. Paradox, because even with this great harvest, the land called Nigeria still thirsts.

Perhaps the truest measure of these colleges is not just the men they produced, but the legacies those men have left behind. The story of Zaria and Keffi is, in a way, the story of Nigeria itself, rich in promise, abundant in talent, rooted in culture, yet struggling under the weight of its own contradictions. It makes one wonder if the classrooms that once prepared leaders for power also prepared them for conscience. It raises questions about whether we have celebrated the production of presidents and governors without asking if the schools also produced visionaries who would heal the nationâ€™s deepest wounds.

Yet, to write them off would be unfair. To deny their contribution would be dishonest. These schools are living testaments that greatness is never an accident, it is cultivated, mentored, disciplined. A Fulani proverb says, Komai nisan jifa kasa zai fadi. No matter how far a stone is thrown, it will land on the ground. These institutions threw their stones far, and they landed in Aso Rock, in government houses, in legislative halls. The impact is undeniable.

And so the tale continues. In Zaria, where the call to prayer still rises with the dawn, boys in neatly pressed uniforms file into classrooms, perhaps unaware that they are walking in the very footsteps of history. In Keffi, where the sun sets behind old rooftops, another generation of learners is rehearsing, unknowingly, for Nigeriaâ€™s next act. The world may not yet know their names, but the soil has already claimed them, the culture has already marked them, and the schools have already prepared them. Tomorrowâ€™s presidents, tomorrowâ€™s governors, tomorrowâ€™s lawmakers are sitting in those classrooms today, dreaming their dreams, sharpening their minds, waiting for the curtain of destiny to rise.

Zaria was never just a school,it was a rehearsal hall for Aso Rock.

Keffiâ€™s corridors echo not with chalk but with the whispers of ambition.

Nigeriaâ€™s future was written not in constitutions, but in the margins of notebooks from these classrooms.

If nations are built by bricks, then leaders are built by books.

Our schools are the true oil wells of Nigeria, they drill not crude, but character.

This is not just about schools. It is about memory, about culture, about the quiet power of education to turn village boys into nation-builders. It is about institutions that remind us that Nigeria, despite her turbulence, has always had within her walls the seeds of greatness. And if we, as a people, learn to nurture not just the ambition but the vision of those who pass through such halls, then perhaps one day, the nation itself will finally graduate into the promise of its own potential.

Stephanie Shaakaa

08034861434