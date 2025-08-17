When Amanze Obi Mounted the Rostrum at Coal City University Lecture

He was already in the school premises, the morning of 26th June, 2025 when the Director, Academic Planning, Prof. Felicia Moh invited me to join her in receiving the guest lecturer for the matriculation ceremony of the new students of Coal City University, Enugu holding the next day. Little did I know that, I was about to meet with a shining star in the journalism profession. A man of letters, ex-chairman editorial board of Daily Sun Newspapers – who I have heard of; read his inspiring articles in Broken Tongues Back page of Daily Sun on Monday and other prominent news platforms. Meeting him was awesome and just after a brief moment of introduction as we walk towards the university administrative block, it dawned on me that I was trudging side by side with the big masquerade – a literary icon and one of Africa’s finest, most celebrated newspaper columnists and a university don.

Dr Amanze Obi is a frontline journalist, prolific writer, author, and former commissioner for Information as well as Culture and Tourism, Imo state. A senior visiting scholar at Coal City University Enugu; he delivered the 2024/2025 session’s Matriculation Lecture recently. His paper was entitled; “Be Wary of Artificial Intelligence.”The topic for the lecture was apt and timely as artificial intelligence continues to shape the actions and behaviour of the world. No doubt AI has made significant in road into the future and has impacted in every facet of human endeavour – be it in businesses, science, technology, engineering and medicine. Therefore, the lecture brings to attention the increasing optimism AI brings to bear in re-engineering businesses, thought processes and age long professions. Its usage calls for creative management of the wonder for the maintenance of sanity, originality in research and the educational sector.

The lecturer delved into the origin and intricacies of Artificial Intelligence and admonished the students to ensure smart usage of the new technology in their academic endeavours. Dr. Obi called the attention of the new students to the attendant risks linked to the outright credulous use of AI technology. According to him, “because of the global impact that AI is having in the field of technological advancement, it has come to be seen as the backbone of innovation in modern computing. It has also come to assume roles reserved for human beings.” In the face of this, he opined that; “there is an overriding need to manage this phenomenon creatively both at the workplaces and in the classroom.”

He drew the attention of the students to what is called academic writing and the age-long tradition of adhering strictly to originality. He further maintained that; “In academic circles, any writing that lacks originality is usually dismissed as inconsequential. It could fall into the disrepute called plagiarism. Any writer that wants to earn respect or make a mark must be himself.” Stressing that; while it is legitimate to consult authorities or engage in research to enrich one’s writing, it is completely unacceptable, even fraudulent to pass off something written by someone or something else such as AI as one’s own.”Therefore, one must not be a copycat.

He reiterated that; “technology as pertinent as it is in fostering and sustaining human efforts and innovations draws its strength from the place of what the society wants it to be.” He used the medium to call on school owners, policy makers and drivers of change in our university system across Nigeria to ruminate over the reason for the establishment of a university. In other words, why do the universities exist? Are they living up to their billing as institutions of higher learning? What should be the content and quality of instruction?

He revealed that answers to some of the questions raised are found in John Henry Newman’s book titled: “The Idea of a University” published in 1852. The book according to him supports liberal approach to university education and focuses on the “development of a well-rounded individual with critical thinking skills rather than specializing in a specific vocation. It is rooted in the historical concept of liberal arts which encompasses disciplines like literature, language, history, philosophy and mathematics. It also includes the social sciences and natural sciences. …liberal arts encompasses a broad range of subjects that explore what it means to be human. It is a form of education that aims to develop critical thinking, problem-solving, communication and other soft skills. These make graduates adaptable and well-rounded.”

He concluded that; for Newman and the world at large, “education, like truth, must result in wisdom and positive action as well as more intellectual and theoretical advances. He also holds like Newman that “real education informs the intellect as well as forming the moral heart of the person.” Newman’s postulation rests on the principle of education as a transformative force. He emphasised rather sadly that; “at a time and age when science and technology, and, lately, information communications technology have taken the centre stage in university education, Newman’s idea of the university appears to be receding. Emphasis is shifting away from humanistic education in preference for practice-oriented disciplines. While it is good to embrace science and technology, the human element in education should not be thrown overboard.”

He advised that; “the university, whose responsibility it is to impart knowledge, must ensure that its products are well-honed human beings. They must be humanistic rather than mechanical in their approach to life. When this is the case, the product of university education becomes a well-rounded individual rather than a fraction looking for its integer. The lecturer harped on university development of curricula and course contents that will promote the liberal approach to education. Our universities must strive to meet up with global challenges and expectations at all times. That is the message the instructors and administrators of our universities must take to heart.”

The lecture session was inspiring, insightful and highly a fruitful moment for the visitors, students and the university community. Everyone was elated and held spell-bound by his lucid presentation while visiting parents, friends and well-wishers testified to the relevance of the topic and the professionalism with which it was delivered. Dr Amanze has contributed immensely to the body of knowledge in politics, English Language and Mass Communication. He has authored many books including Perspectives in International Politics, Delicate Distress: An Interpreters Account of the Nigerian Dilemma and Scents of Power.

It was a privilege and heart warming for me to identify with such an intellectual and media colossus and to draw from his wealth of experience and fountain of knowledge. There is no gain saying the fact that, men of Obi’s caliber are like Eagles who are rarely seen, therefore, it is imperative to appreciate them whenever seen.

The matriculation ceremony which was held at the university’s ultra-modern auditorium had in attendance the Chancellor Sir Emeka Ani represented by the Executive Director, Lady Njideka Ani, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Afam Icha Ituma, senior management staff, students, parents, relatives and friends of the university. The matriculation was fun filled with side attractions which included music, dances and photo shoots by families of matriculants. It was awesome.

*Sunday Onyemaechi Eze, is a lecturer, Department of Mass Communication and Head, Internationalisation and Partnership, Coal City University, Enugu*