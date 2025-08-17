spot_img
Aisha Yesufu Faults Okonjo-Iweala for Praising Tinubu on Economy

News
— By: Hassan Haruna

Activist Aisha Yesufu has criticised the Director-General of the World Trade Organization, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, for commending President Bola Tinubu over claims of stabilising Nigeria’s economy.
In a post on X, Yesufu questioned why Nigerians should applaud Tinubu for “stabilising” an economy she believes he personally destabilised.
She argued that the economy has not even recovered to the level it was before Tinubu assumed office.
According to her, praising the president for the current situation amounts to commending him for “stabilising his own mess.”
Yesufu stressed that such praise would only make sense if Tinubu had inherited a worse economy and improved it.
Instead, she said the nation is still struggling below the standard Tinubu met when he succeeded former President Muhammadu Buhari.
Where Power Went to School
Nigerian Army Reshuffles Top Command, Appoints New Generals
