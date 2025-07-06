When Celebrities Stumble, Journalists Must Report: The 2Baba Saga And The Duty To Inform

In every functional democracy and civil society, journalists occupy a unique and sacred space. They are watchdogs, fact-finders, and storytellers. They serve the public by reporting on issues that shape lives, influence culture, and hold people, including those in power and in the limelight, accountable. However, when it comes to reporting the personal flaws of celebrities, particularly in relation to their private lives, journalists often find themselves in the crosshairs of public criticism. This backlash has reared its head once again in the unfolding drama involving Nigeria’s legendary musician, Innocent Ujah Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba.

Over the past few weeks, 2Baba has been trending for the wrong reasons, again. The recurring episodes of alleged infidelity and matrimonial discord that have plagued his marriage to Annie Idibia have resurfaced, and many media outlets have taken to reporting the development. But in an ironic twist of judgment, rather than hold 2Baba accountable for the very public unraveling of his family life, a significant number of Nigerians have instead turned their ire on journalists for “prying” into his personal matters.

But let us be clear: 2Baba’s relationship issues are not private in the sense that they no longer exist behind closed doors. They have been played out repeatedly in the public square, through social media rants, interviews, cryptic posts, and now, again, through his own public acknowledgment of his failings. If the story has become public fodder, it is not because journalists “dug it up,” but because the principal character, 2Baba himself, has persistently served it on a platter.

So why then the outrage against journalists? To answer the foregoing question, we must begin by unpacking the societal role of celebrities. Celebrities, by virtue of their fame and influence, are not just entertainers, they are opinion molders, culture shapers, and in many ways, role models. Their lives, especially in a country like Nigeria with a huge youth population and limited role models, serve as reference points for millions of young people. This is the same reason advertisers spend millions of naira signing them on as brand ambassadors. Their influence is not accidental, it is cultivated, monetized, and wielded with deliberate intention.

Think about it: Would Glo, Pepsi, or MTN throw endorsement deals worth tens of millions at your everyday man on the street? No. These corporations are fully aware of the persuasive power celebrities hold. When 2Baba tells a youth to buy a product, millions listen, not necessarily because the product is the best, but because 2Baba said so. That’s the level of cultural capital these stars possess. With that influence comes a degree of social responsibility.

So when celebrities fail to live up to the standards expected of them, particularly when their conduct may influence others negatively, the media has not just a right, but a “duty”to report it.

Let us also not pretend as though we don’t know the power of influence that celebrities wield, especially over impressionable youths. These young people model their attitudes, fashion choices, language, and even relationship expectations after their idols. If a celebrity is known for being repeatedly unfaithful in his marriage and yet continues to enjoy public adoration without scrutiny or consequence, what message does that send to his followers?

This is not to say celebrities should be saints, far from it. They are human, and they are bound to err. But when those errors have societal implications, as is the case with high-profile acts of moral irresponsibility, the press has every reason to bring them to light.

This is why it is unfortunate and downright unfair that journalists are now being pilloried for simply doing their jobs. Reporting on 2Baba’s alleged indiscretions is not an attack on his person; it is a necessary function of journalism that helps to keep influential figures in check.

Also worth noting is the fact that the journalists writing about 2Baba’s current mess are not intruding into a well-guarded family secret. Rather, they are analyzing events that have already been made public, either directly by the individuals involved or by those within their immediate circle. It was 2Baba himself who recently admitted to not being a “good husband,” thus reigniting public interest in his troubled marriage. He practically served the headline to the media on a gold platter. Can journalists be faulted for picking it up? Besides, his brother has personally written an open letter that now trends online informing 2Baba that he was being controlled by his newly found lover.

It is also important to recognize the difference between gossip and journalism. Gossip thrives on rumors, half-truths, and baseless speculation. Journalism, on the other hand, relies on facts, credible sources, and ethical reporting. The pieces being written about 2Baba are not anonymous, whispering blog posts, they are bylined articles published by credible media platforms. They follow the basic principles of ethical journalism: truth, fairness, and accountability.

Moreover, journalists are not the moral police, but they are societal mirrors. They reflect what is happening, regardless of how inconvenient or uncomfortable that reflection may be. In a society like Nigeria, where many wrongdoings are quickly swept under the rug in the name of “respecting privacy” or “upholding tradition,” the media remains one of the few institutions brave enough to say what needs to be said.

Those blaming journalists for 2Baba’s woes are simply shifting the goalpost of accountability. Instead of demanding better behavior from the celebrity, they are asking for silence from those whose job it is to inform the public. That is not just unfair, it is dangerous. It erodes press freedom and promotes a culture of silence around influential wrongdoing.

We must also interrogate this selective outrage. When journalists expose corrupt politicians, most Nigerians are quick to cheer. When they uncover fraud or report on government failures, the public thanks them. But once the subject is a beloved celebrity, the same people cry foul. Why the double standard?

We cannot pick and choose when journalism is acceptable. If we truly believe in a free press, we must support it even when it shines the light on uncomfortable truths, especially when those truths involve people we admire.

2Baba, by all standards, is a legend in the Nigerian music industry. His contributions to the growth of Afrobeats and his consistency over the years are worthy of recognition. But these achievements do not shield him from public scrutiny, particularly when the issues at stake involve societal values like fidelity, responsibility, and accountability.

To be clear, this article is not a moral judgment against 2Baba. His personal journey, battles, and choices are his to make. But once those choices begin to affect public perception, influence young minds, and dominate public discourse, they cease to be “private matters.” They become public interest stories, and the media must report them.

In conclusion, Nigerians must stop scapegoating journalists whenever celebrity flaws are exposed. The press does not create the story, they report it. The time and energy spent dragging journalists would be better spent holding our public figures accountable, urging them to lead by example, and recognizing the immense influence they wield. After all, the same influence that earns them endorsement deals and public admiration must also come with responsibility, and consequences.

So, let us stop shooting the messenger. If we truly want a more responsible and morally conscious society, then journalists must be allowed, even encouraged, to do their jobs without fear, bias, or intimidation.