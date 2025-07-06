Governor Zulum Denies Defection Rumors, Reaffirms Loyalty to APC

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, has dismissed online rumors claiming he plans to leave the All Progressives Congress (APC) to join the African Democratic Congress (ADC) along with five other governors.

In a statement released on Sunday by his spokesperson, Dauda Iliya, Governor Zulum described the reports as completely false and baseless, calling them the work of individuals trying to gain attention by spreading lies.

“We are aware of a fake and misleading social media report suggesting that I, along with five other governors, plan to leave the APC for the ADC. This is entirely untrue and a product of the imagination of those behind it,” the governor said.

He condemn the people spreading the rumor, saying they have contributed nothing to the development of Borno State or Nigeria. “This is a clear example of cheap political speculation meant to distract us and stir up unnecessary tension,” he added.

Governor Zulum emphasized his continued loyalty to the APC and said his focus remains on the development and rebuilding of Borno State. He urged the public to ignore the false claims and advised media outlets to confirm news from reliable and official sources.

“We don’t have time for petty politics. Our priority is the progress of Borno State under the APC,” he concluded.