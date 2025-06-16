WhatsApp to Begin Showing Ads on Status Updates

WhatsApp is preparing to introduce advertisements to its platform for the first time.

The new update will place ads on the Status screen, which works like Instagram’s Stories.

Users will start seeing these ads after viewing a few updates posted by their contacts.

The company shared that the ads will be based on general user details such as language, location, and the channels they follow. Information from ads users have interacted with will also be considered.

However, WhatsApp assured that private details like phone numbers, messages, calls, and group chats will not be used to target users with ads.

Meta, which owns WhatsApp, also revealed that users and companies can now promote their Channels in the discovery section of the app.

Channels are used to send out updates to many followers at once.

Selected businesses and content creators will soon be able to charge users for access to exclusive updates on these Channels.

These payments will be handled through app stores.

The app has previously made money through WhatsApp Business and ads that lead users to chat with businesses.

According to Meta, these sources have grown steadily and are part of WhatsApp’s wider plan to make money from its large user base.

WhatsApp confirmed that more than 1.5 billion people use the Status and Channel features daily.

The new advertising features will begin rolling out worldwide in the coming months.