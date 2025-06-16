Benue Massacre: Gov Alia Suspends Aides Over Anti-Killings Protest

The Benue State government has suspended two top aides for participating in the “End Benue Genocide” protest.

Hon. Atu Terver Joseph, Principal Special Assistant to the Governor on Youth and Media Mobilization, announced the suspension of his Chief of Staff, John Ukeyima, and Chief Press Secretary, Lubem Terkula, on Sunday night, June 15.

The action followed a mass protest by Benue youths earlier that day over renewed attacks that claimed nearly 200 lives in Yelwata, Guma LGA, between June 13 and 14.

Terver accused the aides of undermining the government’s position by joining the demonstration.