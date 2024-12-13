Mohamed Salah and Arne Slot Win EPL Player and Manager of the Month Award for November

Liverpool’s manager Arne Slot and forward Mohamed Salah have scooped the Premier League awards as the best player and manager for November, following their outstanding performances in the just-concluded month.

Mohamed Salah beat clubmate Ryan Gravenberch, Bukayo Saka, Joao Pedro, Matheus Cunha, Bruno Fernandes, Martin Ødegaard, and Yoane Wissa to the award, marking his sixth Player of the Month accolade, matching the number won by Steven Gerrard and Cristiano Ronaldo.

He featured in three Premier League games in November, scoring four goals and providing an assist, with all games resulting in victories.

Arne Slot is making the impossible seem possible for Liverpool following his brilliant start at Anfield this campaign.

In November, Slot guided Liverpool to three wins from three matches.

The Dutchman, who helped Liverpool take the lead at the top of both the Premier League and Champions League tables, beat close rivals Fabian Hurzeler of Brighton and Gary O’Neil of Wolves.