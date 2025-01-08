West Ham sack Head Coach Julen Lopetegui

West Ham United has parted ways with Head Coach Julen Lopetegui after he failed to meet the club’s ambitions in the first half of the 2024/25 season.

“West Ham United can confirm that Head Coach Julen Lopetegui has today left the club.

The first half of the 2024/25 season has not aligned with the club’s ambitions, and the club has therefore taken action in line with its objectives.”

The club also confirmed the departure of his backroom staff:

“The club can confirm that Assistant Head Coach Pablo Sanz, Head of Performance Óscar Caro, Head Analyst Juan Vicente Peinado, Fitness Coach Borja De Alba, and Technical Coach Edu Rubio have also left with immediate effect.”

West Ham has lost their last two games, conceding nine goals against Liverpool and Manchester City in the Premier League. They are currently in 14th place with 23 points after 20 games.

