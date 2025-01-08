Juventus Launch Bid to Sign Barcelona’s Ronald Araújo

Italian giants Juventus have made an approach to sign Barcelona defender Ronald Araújo in the January transfer window.

According to sources, Juventus are in the market for at least one center back, and possibly two, as Danilo is set to leave the club with Napoli closing in on his signature.

Juventus have initiated contacts with Araújo in an effort to convince him to join their project. The Italian club will also hold talks with Barcelona in the coming days to discuss the potential transfer. However, the final decision on Araújo’s future rests with Barcelona, who must decide whether to let the defender leave or keep him at the club.

Araújo’s current contract with Barcelona is set to expire in 2026, and negotiations for a new deal are reportedly not advanced at this stage. This has opened the door for Juventus to make their move, and the Italian club will be hoping to capitalize on the uncertainty surrounding Araújo’s future.

It is projected that the potential signing of Araújo would be a significant coup for Juventus, who are looking to bolster their defense in the January transfer window. The Uruguayan defender has established himself as a key player for Barcelona, and his arrival at Juventus would undoubtedly strengthen their backline.

As the January transfer window heats up, Juventus fans will be eagerly awaiting news on the potential signing of Araújo. With negotiations ongoing, the next few weeks are likely to be filled with drama and intrigue as Juventus look to secure the defender’s signature.

