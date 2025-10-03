We’re No Longer the World’s Most Corrupt Country— Remi Tinubu

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu has urged Nigerians to stop speaking ill of the country, insisting that the global view of Nigeria has shifted from corruption to opportunity.

During a two-day working visit to Gombe on Thursday, Mrs Tinubu told the Emir of Akko, Alhaji Umar Muhammad Atiku, that the nation’s image abroad is improving.

“Gone are the days when they say Nigeria is the most corrupt country. You won’t hear that again,” she declared. “When they hear you’re from Nigeria, everybody’s interested. Nigeria is the next destination.”

She praised Gombe’s scenery, comparing it to the English countryside, and called on citizens to take pride in Nigeria’s natural beauty, human talent, and potential.

Mrs Tinubu said her advocacy is tied to her husband’s administration’s work on security, education, and grassroots development, noting that traditional and religious leaders have a role to play in shaping attitudes.

She was later honoured with the title Sarauniyar Yaki (Queen Warrior) of Akko Emirate for her commitment to defending vulnerable groups.