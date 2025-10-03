spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
October 3, 2025 - 4:34 PM

We’re No Longer the World’s Most Corrupt Country— Remi Tinubu

News
— By: Pius Kadon

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu has urged Nigerians to stop speaking ill of the country, insisting that the global view of Nigeria has shifted from corruption to opportunity.

During a two-day working visit to Gombe on Thursday, Mrs Tinubu told the Emir of Akko, Alhaji Umar Muhammad Atiku, that the nation’s image abroad is improving.

“Gone are the days when they say Nigeria is the most corrupt country. You won’t hear that again,” she declared. “When they hear you’re from Nigeria, everybody’s interested. Nigeria is the next destination.”

She praised Gombe’s scenery, comparing it to the English countryside, and called on citizens to take pride in Nigeria’s natural beauty, human talent, and potential.

Mrs Tinubu said her advocacy is tied to her husband’s administration’s work on security, education, and grassroots development, noting that traditional and religious leaders have a role to play in shaping attitudes.

She was later honoured with the title Sarauniyar Yaki (Queen Warrior) of Akko Emirate for her commitment to defending vulnerable groups.

Previous article
From Achibalbal to Solar Panels: How Nigerians Finally Stopped Begging Electricity Company for Light
Next article
Strike Looms as Anambra Health Workers Reject Soludo’s CONHESS Implementation
Pius Kadon
Pius Kadon
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

Don’t Die Chasing Abroad Dreams -Minister to Youths

Merit Ugolo Merit Ugolo -
The Minister of Youth Development, Mr. Ayodele Olawande, has...

Boko Haram Picked Buhari as Negotiator So I Thought They’d Surrender Under Him— Jonathan

Pius Kadon Pius Kadon -
Former President Goodluck Jonathan says Boko Haram insurgents once...

Taraba Gets $268.63m Funding from Ecowas Bank

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
The Commissioner of Energy and Economic Development, Naomi Tanko...

AAUA Rot: ASUU Blasts Gov’t Over Neglect

Merit Ugolo Merit Ugolo -
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Adekunle Ajasin...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

Don’t Die Chasing Abroad Dreams -Minister to Youths

News 0
The Minister of Youth Development, Mr. Ayodele Olawande, has...

Boko Haram Picked Buhari as Negotiator So I Thought They’d Surrender Under Him— Jonathan

Politics 0
Former President Goodluck Jonathan says Boko Haram insurgents once...

Taraba Gets $268.63m Funding from Ecowas Bank

News 0
The Commissioner of Energy and Economic Development, Naomi Tanko...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x