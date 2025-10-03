Strike Looms as Anambra Health Workers Reject Soludo’s CONHESS Implementation

The Joint Health Workers Union in Anambra State is insisting that its industrial action to protest the alleged government’s insensitivity to their plight is still ongoing.

Recall that following the directive from the Anambra State Organized Health Sector Union meeting in the state, the health workers proceeded on the strike on the 29th of September, 2025.

In reaction, the State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, had on Thursday, approved the full implementation of the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) for health workers in the state.

According to the directive announced in a statement signed and made available to Journalists in Awka by the State Head of Service, Dame Theodora Igwegbe, the 100 per cent salary structure takes effect immediately and applies to nurses, nurse anaesthetists, psychiatric nurses, community health technicians, dental therapists, medical laboratory technicians, radiographers, and physiotherapists.

The governor directed all relevant ministries, departments, and agencies, including the Local Government Service Commission, the Office of the Accountant General of the State, and the Accountant General for the local government system, to commence immediate enforcement of the directive.

However, The News Chronicle correspondent in the state gathered that other cadre of staff like Administrative staff, health records staff, accounts, audit, health attendants, works staff, who all made up the union of health workers that are on striker were not captured in the circular.

In a statement on Friday, the State Secretary of the Joint Health Workers union, Com. Ugwu Nnabugwu informed members of the union that the indefinite strike in the state has not been suspended.

He insisted that the strike remains in effect until further notice from the Joint Health Workers Secretariat.

The statement read, “The recent circular flying around, which does not accommodate our members, should be a reminder for all members to comply with the ongoing strike action. If you have not taken the strike seriously, this is an opportunity to do so.

“We urge all members to remain resolute and united in this fight for our rights.”