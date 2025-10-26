We’re 99% ready for Anambra Gov’ship election, INEC vows, after successful Mock Accreditation Exercise

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC on Saturday, assured that it is 99 percent ready for the conduct of the 2025 Anambra Governorship Election.

⁠Dr Kenneth Ikeagu, INEC National Commissioner supervising Anambra and Chairman, Tenders Board Committee, made the disclosure on Saturday at Anambra State INEC headquarters, Awka, during an interaction with journalists.

The interaction came immediately after a delegation from the INEC headquarters monitored the mock accreditation exercise using the Bi-Modal Voter Accreditation, B-VAS machine, across some select polling centres across the state.

The delegation led by Dr Ikeagu, included the National Commissioner in charge of Information, Voter Education Committee -Mr Sam Olumekun, the National Chairman in charge of Planning, Monitoring and Strategy, ⁠Prof Rhoda Gumus and ⁠Dr Baba Bila, who is the National Commissioner in charge of Electoral Operations and Logistics.

The delegation was also joined on the monitoring visit by the Resident Electoral Commission in charge of Anambra State, Dr Queen Elizabeth Agwu.

Addressing newsmen, Dr Ikeagu said every non-sensitive material to be used for the election has arrived in the state, adding that the team was in Anambra to conduct ‘a readiness assessment test’ for the gubernatorial election.

He revealed that the team had met with critical stakeholders, monitored the distribution of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) across the state, and is satisfied with the level of preparedness.

Among the key stakeholders, he revealed, was the security agencies, who he said gave their assurances that they will provide adequate security for INEC officials, adhoc workers and voters during the election.

Ikeagu disclosed that elections will hold in 5,718 out of the 5,720 polling units across the state.

According to him, two polling units will be excluded from the exercise because they currently have no registered voters.

He also said 24,000 adhoc staff will be used for the election across various categories.

“We have informed our election officers and logistics services people of the need for punctuality. We don’t want a situation where the voters will be waiting for them.

“When we met the security, we told them that they would sleep with our officials and the election materials so they can leave for their destinations early on election day. They assured us that they will provide adequate security for us. We also know that they have embarked on a show of force to show their readiness.

“In Ihiala, we are discussing with security agencies and we are told that they have recovered most of the areas under the grip of gunmen.

“During the last election, 6 registration areas were moved to the local government area due to insecurity.

“As the election approaches, we will review the process and know whether we will move the 6 registration areas to the local government,” he said.

Dr Ikeagu commended Anambra people for their comportment so far, applauding efforts at improving the security situation in the state.

He, however, appealed to the people to continue to support the security operatives in their efforts to make the environment more secure for the conduct of the November election.

When quizzed on the reports of INEC officials on election duty to Anambra, the INEC National Commissioner confirmed it, but said they were kidnapped in Kogi state.

“The kidnap happened in Kogi, not in Anambra. Three of their officials were kidnapped on their way to Anambra.

“They were not targeted and were just in the vehicle that the kidnappers hijacked.

“The security agencies are handling the matter,” he said.

On his part, the INEC National Commissioner in charge of Information, Voter Education Committee, Mr Sam Olumekun revealed that 81 media organizations applied to cover the election and registered 540 personnels to cover the election.