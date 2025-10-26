NEWS FLASH: Petrol Tanker Overturns on Lambata-Lapai-Agaie Road in Niger State

A petrol-laden tanker has overturned on the Lambata-Lapai-Agaie Road in Niger State, causing fear among residents of the area.

According to reports obtained by The News Chronicle , the tanker, which departed from Lagos and was heading to Kano, fell in the early hours of Sunday at Takalafiya village in Lapai Local Government Area.

A resident of Lapai town, Mallam Mahmud Abubakar, told reporters via telephone that the scene of the incident is about two kilometres from Lapai town.

He explained that the spot where the tanker fell was part of a recently reconstructed section under the ongoing NNPCL intervention project. However, he noted that the road had already started deteriorating within a short period after the repairs.