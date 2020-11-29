Welder Dies In Tanker Explosion At Workshop In Anambra

A heavy explosion at a Mechanic Workshop at New Road Toll Gate Ogbunike, in Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State, on Saturday resulted in the death of a male adult, identified as Richard.

The explosion, according to a motor mechanic whose workshop is close-by who preferred not to be mentioned, was heard at about 2:30pm.

“When we ran out, after the noise had died down, we saw Richard burnt severely by the explosion. We then contacted people around who helped us take him to the hospital,” he said.

Confirming the incident, the Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, Haruna Mohammed said “the incident took place when the welder named Richard was on top of an empty Fuel Mack Truck with REG number XA-740-CAL trying to weld the upper compartment.

“All of a sudden, the tanker exploded and threw the welder two hundred metres away from the truck leaving him unconscious,” he revealed.

Mohammed said the scene was visited by Police operatives attached to Ogbunike Division and the victim was rushed to Iyienu Hospital, Ogidi for treatment where he was confirmed dead by a medical Doctor.

He further said the corpse was photographed and deposited at the hospital mortuary for preservation while investigation is ongoing to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident please.