Weekend Read: Fayose, Tinubu, and the Political Poker Game of 2027

Somewhere in the smoke-filled backroom of Nigeria’s political casino, Ayo Fayose lit a rhetorical cigar and dropped a line so bold it could make a rookie politician choke on his campaign poster:

“Tinubu has taken over the South. He only needs little votes from the North.”

You’d think he was reading out the final election result.

But let’s pause the music, shuffle the cards, and look at the hand he’s actually playing. Because this, folks, is not strategy. It’s old-school propaganda in a shiny new wrapper—the kind Chase would say is “full of holes like a second-hand raincoat.”

—

Act One: The Southern Myth

Fayose would have you believe the South is wrapped up in a pretty APC bow, with Tinubu holding the ribbon.

But let’s lift the lid:

In Lagos, Tinubu lost to Peter Obi. The same Lagos that should’ve been his family dining room.

The South-East? Obi ran the board like a pool shark on payday. Tinubu barely made third place.

The South-South? Split between Obi and Atiku like two seasoned mob bosses dividing turf. Tinubu? Just a background character in that scene.

So no, the South isn’t a conquered territory—it’s a crowded battlefield, and Fayose’s map is upside down.

—

Act Two: The Northern Mirage

Now to the second part of Fayose’s smoke-and-mirror show—“He only needs little votes from the North.”

Cute line. Very cinematic. Also, completely off script.

Let’s remember:

The North holds over 45% of Nigeria’s registered voters.

No one becomes President of Nigeria without some serious Northern muscle. Not even Buhari pulled it off until he built a southern alliance.

Tinubu’s numbers in Kano, Katsina, Sokoto, and Borno were decent—but far from dominant. One wrong move, and those votes shift faster than a gambler’s last coin on a roulette wheel.

You don’t just “need little” from the North. You need a political pilgrimage.

—

Act Three: INEC and the Loaded Dice

Now here’s where the plot thickens—and the shadows grow longer.

INEC walked into 2023 elections like the savior of Nigeria’s democracy. It walked out looking like it had just pulled a fast one in a crowded marketplace.

Promised electronic transmission of results, then ghosted.

Failed to deliver materials on time in multiple states.

Watched as polling unit results turned into courtroom riddles.

Trust? Shot. Transparency? Missing in action.

If 2027 is going to be anything like 2023, then INEC isn’t just the referee—it’s the wildcard. And Fayose’s entire premise crumbles if voters don’t believe the game is fair.

—

The Real Show Behind Fayose’s Curtain

So, what’s Fayose really doing? Easy. He’s playing psychological warfare:

Inflating Tinubu’s influence,

Demoralizing the opposition,

Stirring confusion in enemy camps like a matador teasing the bull with a crimson flag.

It’s a move straight out of the Chase playbook—distract, deceive, dominate.

But here’s the problem: Nigeria in 2025 isn’t some back-alley poker den. It’s a nation of alert youths, disillusioned voters, and a growing hunger for real change.

Linus Anagboso

