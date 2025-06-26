We Will Resolve Our Crisis On Monday— PDP Chieftain Bode George

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Chief Bode George, says the internal crisis rocking the party is self-inflicted but not insurmountable.

Speaking on Arise News Morning Show, monitored by The News Chronicle, the elder statesman described the prolonged rift, particularly the tussle over the party’s National Secretary position, as a “lightweight” issue that the PDP Board of Trustees will resolve at its meeting on Monday.

“No organisation is immune to crisis. The zone has nominated someone. Whether Anyanwu stays or not, he remains a party member.” George said.

He dismissed suggestions that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, holds undue control over the PDP.

“Wike is not the owner of the party. He has contributed, yes, but PDP belongs to all of us, unlike the APC, which is run by one man,” he stated.

George insisted the party is taking steps to put its house in order, saying, “This is a lesson, not a breaking point.”