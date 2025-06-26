Joseph Aloba challenges the court in new case against Naira Marley 

Nigerian controversial singer Azeri Fashola popularly known as Naira Marley has a new case to answering court following the new twist in the legal battle surrounding the death of Singer Mohbad who was signed to his record label (Marlian Records).

Recall that before now Naira Marley, alongside his closest associate Sam Larry had been acquitted in the case involving late Mohbad untimely death, the ruling sparked a lot of reaction with most people judging the stance of the court in the matter.

However, just when the case is buried Mohbads father Joseph Aloba has revived it and has filed a new application to reopen the case. He approached the Lagos State high court and is seeking to challenge the court verdict that cleared Naira Marley and his partner Sam Larry.

With the latest twist the court has set July 2 2025 a new date for the petition.

Naira Marley on the other hand has gone on social media to drop motivational posts following the new case, he posted on X (formerly Twitter) and captioned-it:

“Bro to Bro: You might die broke, just make sure you don;t suffer in this life and the after life.”

Netizens however the post was insensitive, Naira Marley is yet to publicly respond to the new case aside the post on Twitter.