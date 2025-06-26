Tinubu Set to Sign Sweeping Tax Reform Bills Thursday

President Bola Tinubu will on Thursday sign four landmark tax bills into law in a major shake-up of Nigeria’s fiscal and revenue systems.

The bills; Nigeria Tax Bill, Tax Administration Bill, Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Bill, and Joint Revenue Board (Establishment) Bill, recently cleared by the National Assembly, are designed to simplify tax processes, boost government revenue, and attract investment.

The signing ceremony, scheduled for the Presidential Villa in Abuja, will draw top government dignitaries including the Senate President, House Speaker, Finance Minister, and the Attorney General.

At the heart of the reforms: