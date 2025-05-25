Stop politicizing appointment of Educational Institutions' Heads, Prelate warns Fed Govt

The Anglican Bishop of Aguata Diocese, Rt. Rev. Dr Samuel Ezeofor has warned against the dangers posed by the politicization of appointment of the headship of various educational institutions in the country.

Ezeofor gave the warning on Friday in his presidential address during the second session of the seventh Synod of the Diocese held at Holy Trinity Church, Ufuma, with the theme, “God’s Great Task for the Church 2: The Great Commission.”

The prelate, who was reacting to what he described as a malady that took place in Nnamdi Azikiwe University and Federal Polytechnic Oko, regretted that such an ugly trend was capable of destroying the education system.

He urged Nigerians to rise to the challenge, insisting that professionalism, qualifications, and pedigree should count in such appointments, and not political and monetary maneuverings.

He said, “Truth must be told. One major thing to do to destroy a people is to destroy their education system.

“The headship of our Universities, Polytechnics, Colleges of Education, Technical Colleges, etc being political in appointments, is one of the most dangerous things that seek to destroy our educational system.

“We think Nigerians should rise up against the malady. What this means is that anyone can be foisted on any of our institutions whether he or she is qualified or not.”

Appreciating Minister of Education, Dr Maruf Alausa as well as UNIZIK staff for their interventions by insisting on justice, Ezeofor called on the Minister to set up panel of inquiry with men of integrity to investigate how the process was compromised.

The Prelate further commended President Bola Tinubu’s administration for what he described as “abnormal” in drop in petrol price from N1,300 to N950, just as he praised him for the student loan targeted at cushioning effects of hardship and high cost of education.

He also praised federal government for honoring former Chairman, National Electoral Commission (NEC), late Prof Humphrey Nwosu, calling for more tangible recognitions for him.

Speaking on Anambra state, Ezeofor praised Governor Chukwuma Soludo for “driving the state well”, citing his achievements in infrastructural development, security, war against idol worship, wealth without work, among others.

“Throughout the 21 local government areas of the state, different and various projects are ongoing. These are projects that will surely make the lives of our people better.”

The Bishop however urged the Governor to sustain the tempo, especially in the area of security, praying God to help him with the light that is already shining into the dark places of the state, exposing and dispelling darkness.