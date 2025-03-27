President Tinubu to Mark 73rd Birthday at Abuja National Mosque on Friday

Ahead of his 73rd birthday on Saturday, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, will be joining fellow Muslims for a special prayer session at the National Mosque in Abuja on Friday.

In a statement released by Special Adviser to the President, Bayo Onanuga, the session will be dedicated to praying for the nation’s continued peace, progress, and prosperity.

He will also use this occasion to thank God for preserving and supporting him in the onerous task of piloting the nation’s affairs.

President Tinubu will use this occasion for spiritual reflection, seeking divine guidance and strength to lead Nigeria toward a brighter future.

The President has invited the public to join in spirit by offering prayers at their places of worship, reinforcing a nationwide commitment to unity and shared destiny.

Expressing gratitude for Nigerians’ unwavering support, President Tinubu stated, “I am deeply thankful to Allah for the gift of life and the privilege to serve this great nation.

“As I mark another birthday and look forward to our second anniversary, my heart is filled with Renewed Hope for Nigeria. I urge all citizens to pray for divine guidance, unity, and healing for our land. Together, we shall overcome challenges and build a nation where every citizen thrives.”

The President reaffirms his commitment to consolidating democratic gains, fostering economic recovery, and promoting national cohesion.

He encourages citizens to remain steadfast in believing in Nigeria’s destiny as a beacon of hope in Africa.