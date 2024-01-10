We Don’t Forget, We Don’t Forgive- IPOB

The Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has been called upon to desist from using Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s name to pursue his political interest. This called was made by the Indigenous People of Biafra.

According to the pro-Biafran group, Kalu claims to be working for the release of Kanu, but does not have any genuine interest in securing his release.

Kanu has reportedly been detained in the Department of State Services since 2021, following his arrest in Kenya and repatriation to Nigeria.

Recall that the Supreme Cour hadt, on December 15, approve his trial on the charges of terrorism filed against him by the Nigeria Federal Government.

In a statement on Wednesday 10 January 2024, IPOB appealed to Kalu to stop using IPOB and Kanu’s political persecution for his selfish political interest, adding that the group has gone beyond the stage of political games and gimmicks.

The statement reads in parts;

“Kalu has constantly been on the print and social media claiming of working hard for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“IPOB and Kanu have become a daily song for him, but he does not have any genuine interest in the IPOB struggle nor the unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from the Federal Government’s persecution and illegal detention”.

The group maintained that it was pathetic that some self-serving Igbo politicians are bent on destroying IPOB and Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, while other politicians from other zones are empowering their political agitation groups, stating further that if not for IPOB, ESN, and Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, many South-Eastern villages would have been taken over by terrorists.

“The South-East people and the public should ignore Kalu and Co. They cannot deceive the intelligent men and women in IPOB and Biafrans in general. We know their plans, and they will face the consequences of their actions when the right time comes.

“At this point of our struggle, we are not happy and would not be kind to anyone putting the life of our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, in danger for whatever reasons. In IPOB, we don’t forget, and we don’t forgive. Benjamin Kalu should be careful about his plans of working against IPOB members, ESN, and Mazi Nnamdi Kanu”.

While warning Kalu to stop taking credit for the peace the South-East people experienced during this Christmas season, the group revealed that IPOB and ESN operatives ensured that it the Christmas celebrations were peaceful in the region during.

The group charged Kalu to appeal to President Bola Tinubu not to allow Kanu to die in custody or detention owing to his precarious health conditions.

The statement adds; “Muhammadu Buhari’s administration said that the court will decide Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s fate. But after Kanu defeated them in their own court, the same government refused to release him. President Tinubu is following the same line to try him in his own Court but Kalu has remained quiet instead of telling the Federal Government to obey the court orders”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...