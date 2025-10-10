WCQ2026: We Respect Nigeria, But We’re Not Afraid — Lesotho Coach Vows to Take the Fight to Nigeria

Lesotho head coach, Leslie Notsi, says his side is fired up and ready to take on the Super Eagles of Nigeria in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier today at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the encounter, Notsi said the Crocodiles are in high spirits and injury-free as they seek an upset against the three-time African champions.

“Fortunately, we don’t have any serious injuries coming into this fixture. So, it’s a clean bill of health for us,” he said.

Acknowledging Nigeria’s strength, Notsi described the Super Eagles as “one of the best teams on the continent,” boasting players who feature in top European leagues.

Still, the Lesotho coach insists his team won’t be intimidated.

“We know it won’t be easy, but the self-belief we’ve built from our previous encounters gives us confidence. Our recent form has given us hope to redeem ourselves and secure points that can put Lesotho in a better position,” Notsi added.