October 10, 2025

WCQ2026: We Must Win This One— Chelle Fires Up Super Eagles Ahead of Lesotho Clash

Sports
By: Pius Kadon

We Must Win This One” — Chelle Fires Up Super Eagles
Eric Chelle

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has urged his players to start strong and play with aggression when they face Lesotho in their crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Friday in Polokwane, South Africa.

Nigeria Super Eagles is looking to reignite their qualification hopes after a stuttering campaign that has yielded just two wins, five draws, and one defeat in eight games.

The Super Eagles currently sit third in Group C with 11 points, three adrift of leaders Benin Republic and South Africa.

Speaking ahead of the encounter, Chelle emphasized the need for focus and discipline throughout the contest.

This is football, anything can happen. It could be the weather, the referee, or even injuries,” he said during Thursday’s pre-match press conference. “We just need to stay focused on our objective to win this game.”

The coach added that Nigeria must take control early and maintain intensity from start to finish.

“Lesotho are a good team with a good coach. We need to start well, play with intensity and aggression, and go all out for the victory,” Chelle stressed.

Team captain William Troost-Ekong echoed his manager’s call for focus, insisting the players are fully aware of the stakes.

“We’re approaching this the same way we did against South Africa aiming for all three points,” he said. “Lesotho deserve respect; they took a point from us before. We’ve had two good training sessions and we’re ready for the challenge.”

The clash in Polokwane marks the first of two decisive fixtures that will determine whether the Super Eagles stay in contention for a spot at the 2026 World Cup.

Pius Kadon
Pius Kadon
Latest News

