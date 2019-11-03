Ways to know if your husband is having an affair

Extramarital affairs are very common among men and women alike. Earlier times, marriage life and relationships were concerned divine bonds than a social setup of life. But today, as a result of the modern thoughts and lifestyle, the divinity in life is overpowered by materialistic factors and people often consider the family life as just a necessary social structure.

Extramarital affairs and premarital affairs are not a taboo when looked at from a social point of view, but of course, unaccepted from a subjective view point. No wife or husband may agree if the partner maintains an affair along with the family life.

Why extramarital affairs are unaccepted?

They are signs of distrust: Affairs outside marriage or relationships are visible signs of distrust to the partner and the necessary affection, honesty and attachment in life may be spoiled by an extra affair of one of the partners.

They lessen the necessary dedication: Extramarital affairs may lessen the dedication which the partners should possess when in relationship. Being attached to multiple partners as the same time is extra responsibility and bondage for any person and the intensity of dedication to the partners may get diverted when having an affair along with family life.

They emphasis the mechanical aspects of life: Proceeding with two partners at the same time or having an extramarital affair may truly emphasize the materialistic or mechanical aspect of life, instead of the affectionate and loving nature.

Tips for wives to find husband’s affair

Men seldom get satisfied with one partner. The physical and mental nature of men tempts them always to strive for more. Thus, comparably, men are found to get into more number of affairs than women. An extramarital affair of a husband can spoil the entire harmony of the family life. What is expected from a family life or husband wife relationship is mutual understanding, lifelong trust and unbreakable affection.

When the husband falls into an affair it serves as the starting point of all the common issues at home. It is the responsibility of wives to turn back their husbands into the family again by helping him to leave away the extra affairs. There are many things a wife can do to help husband with this purpose. First of all let us see how to know if your husband is having an affair.