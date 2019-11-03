Ways to know if your husband is having an affair

Extramarital affairs are very common among men and women alike. Earlier times, marriage life and relationships were concerned divine bonds than a social setup of life. But today, as a result of the modern thoughts and lifestyle, the divinity in life is overpowered by materialistic factors and people often consider the family life as just a necessary social structure.
Extramarital affairs and premarital affairs are not a taboo when looked at from a social point of view, but of course, unaccepted from a subjective view point. No wife or husband may agree if the partner maintains an affair along with the family life.
Why extramarital affairs are unaccepted?
- They are signs of distrust: Affairs outside marriage or relationships are visible signs of distrust to the partner and the necessary affection, honesty and attachment in life may be spoiled by an extra affair of one of the partners.
- They lessen the necessary dedication: Extramarital affairs may lessen the dedication which the partners should possess when in relationship. Being attached to multiple partners as the same time is extra responsibility and bondage for any person and the intensity of dedication to the partners may get diverted when having an affair along with family life.
- They emphasis the mechanical aspects of life: Proceeding with two partners at the same time or having an extramarital affair may truly emphasize the materialistic or mechanical aspect of life, instead of the affectionate and loving nature.
Tips for wives to find husband’s affair
Men seldom get satisfied with one partner. The physical and mental nature of men tempts them always to strive for more. Thus, comparably, men are found to get into more number of affairs than women. An extramarital affair of a husband can spoil the entire harmony of the family life. What is expected from a family life or husband wife relationship is mutual understanding, lifelong trust and unbreakable affection.
When the husband falls into an affair it serves as the starting point of all the common issues at home. It is the responsibility of wives to turn back their husbands into the family again by helping him to leave away the extra affairs. There are many things a wife can do to help husband with this purpose. First of all let us see how to know if your husband is having an affair.
- Slight or complete change in behavior
If you feel that there are certain changes in the behavior of your husband then probably he is in an affair. When he gets angry very often for no reason; when he doesn’t show as interest in family matters as earlier; when you feel the warmth of relationship less intense, then perhaps your husband might have fallen in an affair.
- Less time spend with the family
Many husbands, when in an affair, reduce the time spend with the family. It is when the person feels less interest in the wife of current family life, that he gets into affairs. Avoiding the wife or entire family by not being present in the family can be a sign of an affair of the husband. Keeping secrets
- A person with an extramarital affair may tend to keep secrets from the wife. He may not want wife to know every occurrence in his life and prefers being alone than being with the wife. Most often the guilt feeling in the subconscious mind prompts them to stay away from the wife and holdback the secrets from her.
- Suspicious phone calls
Cell phone conversation of the husband helps many wives to identify if the husband is in an affair. Observe the mode and modulation of your husband’s telephone conversation. If he disconnects the phone or change the topic as soon as he sees you, then you can suspect him having an affair.
- Immediate trips or late night arrival
When your husband goes for trips so often which were not pre-planned or pre-informed, then possibly, he may have an affair. It is only the wife can recognize such behavior changes of husband. If you observe that from a time onwards the husband starts arriving late at home habitually, then he can be suspected for an affair.
- Unnecessary explanations
Husbands with an affair are found to get into the habit of giving unnecessary explanation for each and every instance in life. When you walk across him while he is on a phone call, he may stop talking and will tell you some unknown person’s name he was talking to and some unreasonable subject of conversation.
- Listening to the instincts
Behavior experts say that listening to the instincts is the best way of understanding if the husband is proceeding with an affair along with the family life. A wife being the person, who knows the husband completely, can very well understand even a slight change in his life.