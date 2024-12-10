WAPA clampdown on sexual, domestic violence 

As part of measures to advance gender equality and address sexual and domestic violence, the Lagos State Government met with representatives from the World Bank, the business community and women groups among others.

Speaking at the meeting held at Alausa, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation (WAPA), Bolaji Dada, reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to advancing the rights and welfare of women and children.

Dada highlighted WAPA’s achievements in promoting gender equality and combating domestic and sexual violence in Lagos State, noting that the state was the first in Nigeria to approve a six-month maternity leave policy with full pay.

Hon. Dada also emphasised WAPA’s efforts to engage various stakeholders, including religious leaders, traditional rulers, and market women, through sensitisation programmes aimed at raising awareness about sexual and domestic violence.

Revealing that the Lagos State Government has established a Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency to address abuse, the Commissioner averred that the Ministry also has toll-free centres and lines available for residents to report incidents anonymously.

Dada stressed the importance of accurate data in shaping effective policies and programmes to tackle gender-based violence and poverty alleviation while reiterating WAPA’s ongoing commitment to improving the lives of women and children in Lagos State and fostering sustainable development.

The World Bank’s Women, Business, and the Law (WBL) team lead, Alena Sakhonchik, also revealed the programme’s focus on advancing gender equality by analysing legal and regulatory frameworks that impact women’s economic opportunities across 190 economies.

Sakhonchik emphasised the importance of data-driven insights in identifying barriers to women’s empowerment and supporting policymakers in implementing impactful reforms.

