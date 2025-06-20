WAFCON: Rasheedat Ajibade, Oshoala, and 22 Others Shortlisted

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has announced the official list of players selected to represent the Super Falcons at the 2025 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (WAFCON), scheduled to take place from July 5 to July 26, 2025, as selected by Head Coach Justine Madugu.

Notable names on the list include Captain Rasheedat Ajibade, who recently left Atlético Madrid and will lead the team, Asisat Oshoala, Michelle Alozie, and 21 others.

Super Falcons Squad for the 13th WAFCON Finals:

Goalkeepers:

Chiamaka Nnadozie (just concluded contract with Paris FC, France)

Tochukwu Oluehi (Shualat Alsharqia FC, Saudi Arabia)

Rachael Unachukwu (Nasarawa Amazons)

Defenders:

Osinachi Ohale (Pachuca Club de Fútbol, Mexico)

Shukurat Oladipo (AS Roma, Italy)

Michelle Alozie (Houston Dash, USA)

Ashleigh Plumptre (Ittihad Ladies FC, Saudi Arabia)

Sikiratu Isah (Nasarawa Amazons)

Oluwatosin Demehin (Galatasaray Sportif, Turkey)

Miracle Usani (Edo Queens)

Midfielders:

Rasheedat Ajibade (just concluded contract with Atlético Madrid, Spain)

Halimatu Ayinde (FC Rosenborg, Sweden)

Deborah Abiodun (Dallas Trinity, USA)

Jennifer Echegini (Paris Saint-Germain, France)

Toni Payne (Everton Ladies, England)

Christy Ucheibe (SL Benfica, Portugal)

Forwards:

Francisca Ordega (Ittihad Ladies Club, Saudi Arabia)

Chinwendu Ihezuo (Pachuca Club de Fútbol, Mexico)

Ifeoma Onumonu (Montpellier FC, France)

Esther Okoronkwo (AFC Toronto, Canada)

Omorinsola Babajide (Costa Adeje Tenerife Egatesa, Spain)

Folashade Ijamilusi (Liaoning Shenyang Shenbei Hefeng, China)

Chioma Okafor (University of Connecticut, USA)

Reports indicate that a large portion of the squad began training in Abuja on Thursday. The training sessions will continue today and tomorrow (Saturday) before the team departs for Portugal on Sunday, where they are scheduled to play two friendly matches:

June 23: vs Black Queens of Ghana

June 29: vs the Portuguese women’s national team

These matches will serve as preparation ahead of their Group B opener in the 13th edition of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.