VP Shettima Urges Lawmakers to Support Nutrition and Food Security Laws

Vice President Kashim Shettima has called on lawmakers across the country to pass laws that will improve nutrition and food security in Nigeria.

He said every household should have access to proper meals to ensure a healthy and productive population.

Speaking at the Presidential Villa on Wednesday, Shettima met with the National Legislative Network on Nutrition and Food Security, led by Hon. Chike Okafor.

He explained that the federal government is committed to tackling malnutrition through the Nutrition 774 Initiative, a program designed to improve funding, coordination, and accountability in providing essential nutrition to mothers and children.

Shettima pointed out that past efforts to address malnutrition have been unorganized and mostly driven by donors.

He stressed that the new initiative is fully led, funded, and implemented by the Nigerian government because food security cannot be left in the hands of outsiders.

He urged lawmakers to review key laws, such as maternity leave policies that support infant nutrition and the removal of multiple taxation on food products to help lower food prices.

He also linked food insecurity to rising violence in certain regions, noting that areas struggling with malnutrition often face security challenges.

According to him, investing in nutrition is not only about health but also about ensuring long-term stability and economic growth.

He warned that when people cannot afford food, desperation sets in, leading to social unrest.

The Vice President emphasized that while policies and reports have been made over the years, it is time for real action.

He challenged lawmakers to move beyond discussions and make decisions that will bring actual change.

The success of the Nutrition 774 Initiative, he said, would not be measured by speeches but by how it improves the lives of Nigerians—reducing child malnutrition, improving school performance, and ensuring mothers receive proper nutrition for safe childbirth.

Hon. Chike Okafor, who led the delegation, assured Shettima of their commitment to reviewing and updating laws related to nutrition.

He revealed that all 36 state assemblies now have committees focused on nutrition and food security.

Proposed reforms include extending maternity leave from three to six months and regulating the sale of bulk vegetable oil in open markets to prevent adulteration.

Lawmakers are also looking at ways to reduce excessive taxation on food transported across different states.

Hon. Michael Tolulope Ige, Chairman of the National Legislative Network on Nutrition and Food Security, said the forum has united lawmakers across the country to address nutrition laws.

He noted that the formation of nutrition committees at the state level will help push for better policies and implementation of nutrition programs nationwide.