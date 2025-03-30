VP Shettima Praises President Tinubu’s Bold Leadership

Vice President of Nigeria, Kashim Ibrahim Shettima has praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for making tough decisions that previous leaders avoided.

Speaking at a special Iftar held in Tinubu’s honor at the Presidential Villa, Shettima stated that Tinubu has tackled challenges that past administrations lacked the courage to face.

He highlighted issues such as fraudulent fuel subsidies, an unstable foreign exchange market, and the lack of local government autonomy, saying, “Thanks to his boldness, future presidents will not have to wrestle with the same ghosts that haunted past administrations.”

Shettima emphasized that true leadership requires sacrifice, adding, “Asiwaju has taken the bullets that many before him simply lacked the courage to face.”

The event coincided with Tinubu’s 73rd birthday, with many prominent Nigerians sending their congratulations.

The Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to the President, Bayo Onanuga, shared Shettima’s remarks on his verified Twitter page, sparking reactions from social media users.