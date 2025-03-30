ASUU Warns of Possible Strike if Govt Fails to Meet Demands by March

Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has stated that the union may resume strike action if the federal government fails to address its unmet demands by the end of March.



Key issues include unpaid earned allowances, withheld salaries, and the revitalization of public universities. While the government has promised to resolve these in the 2024 budget, ASUU remains skeptical and plans a review in March.

In an exclusive interview on Saturday night, Osodeke also lamented Nigeria’s worsening economic crisis, citing rising hardship and the tragic loss of 40 ASUU members in three months due to poor working conditions.

He criticized the government for increased revenue without corresponding salary improvements for workers.

ASUU awaits government action but warns that strike remains an option if commitments are not fulfilled.