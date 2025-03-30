Eid-El-Fitr: Governor Fintiri Calls for Unity and Love

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa has called on residents to embrace peace, love, and unity while offering prayers for the development of both the state and the nation.

The governor made this appeal in his Sallah message, conveyed through his Chief Press Secretary, Humwashi Wonosikou, in Yola on Saturday.

Congratulating Muslims on successfully completing the Ramadan fast, Fintiri stated, “Ramadan reflects Allah’s commandment to draw closer to Him and embrace self-denial and moderation.”

He highlighted the significance of the holy month, noting that it provides an opportunity for Muslims to strengthen their faith while promoting values such as sacrifice, generosity, and compassion.

“Our government remains committed to fostering peaceful coexistence. I urge Muslims to uphold these values beyond Ramadan to build a prosperous and peaceful Adamawa,” he said.

Fintiri further encouraged Muslims to carry forward the teachings of Ramadan by extending kindness and support to the less privileged, following the example set by Prophet Mohammed.

“When the people embrace and practise teachings from holy books, peace and tranquillity prevail. Ramadan is a time to seek Allah’s face and relate in holiness and love,” he added.

The governor also prayed for divine blessings, asking Allah to reward the devotion of the faithful and grant protection to all.