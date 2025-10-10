Vodi: A Lesson in Conviction

I admire people who put their noses to the grindstone and climb their way up the ladder of success. And when I write about them, it is never to seek their attention; it is because their stories genuinely inspire me, and they deserve to be told to younger generations, especially in an era where the get-rich-quick syndrome pervades.

One of such Nigerians whose success story has truly inspired me is Seyi Adekunle, popularly known as Seyi Vodi, the man who has given tailoring a new meaning and elevated it to an enviable art form.

I have written a series of articles about Seyi Vodi, but what inspired this particular piece was a conversation he had with one of his university mates. In a video he posted on his Instagram page, I listened as the friend recounted his surprise when he visited Vodi in Gwagwalada and found him in a tiny corner shop, with his measuring tape proudly hanging around his neck. He said he was disappointed in him at the time and wondered why a university graduate would choose to become a tailor when banking was the most prestigious career then.

He went on to say that he tried to persuade Vodi to take up a banking job and abandon tailoring because he felt the profession was beneath him. He even wondered aloud how he could tell his girlfriend that his brilliant friend from the university was “just a tailor.” At that time, nobody foresaw how lucrative tailoring would become. But Vodi stood his ground, saying it would be over his dead body to abandon tailoring. Not even an offer from the Central Bank of Nigeria could sway him.

Now, that is what we call conviction.

This particular conversation reminded me of one of the interviews my late boss, Dr. Solomon Arase, granted journalists when he became the Inspector General of Police. He recounted that after he left the university, his mother wanted him to pursue a master’s degree in International Relations so he could become a diplomat. But he told her he wanted to be a police officer. Shocked, she asked, “Police? What will I tell my friends, that my only son is a police officer?” Her reaction was similar to that of Vodi’s friend, who could not comprehend why someone would choose a path that society did not consider glamorous.

Continuing their conversation, Vodi’s friend said he later left the country to seek greener pastures. Years later, when he returned, he needed to sew some kaftans, and one of their mutual friends suggested he go to Vodi. Curious, he asked who Vodi was, and their friend Abdulrahman directed him to Vodi’s shop in Wuse II. What he saw there surprised him. It was a total transformation. The Seyi he once met in a dingy corner shop in Gwagwalada had become a thriving brand—an employer of labour.

He was even more surprised when Vodi took him to his office. It was there he reminded Vodi of the conversation they had years earlier, and he took back his words. He even thanked God that Vodi didn’t listen to him, because if he had, the Vodi brand would have remained a dream that never materialised. Truly, a man who knows where he is going does not get distracted by the crowd.

There are lessons to learn from Vodi’s conversation with his friend. Prominent among them is conviction. Society does not naturally support dreams, especially if those dreams do not fit the conventional path of “go to school, get a white-collar job, and climb the corporate ladder.” If you dare to deviate from that norm, you will be laughed at, discouraged, and sometimes even ridiculed. In this kind of society, you need to have what we jokingly call a “coconut head” and refuse to bow to what screenwriter and playwright Joy Isi Bewaji aptly described as society’s dogma if you want to achieve your goals.

Another lesson to learn from their conversation is japa and its bandwagon effect. Vodi’s friend said he travelled out of the country at some point. Imagine how he and some of his friends may have looked at Vodi as unserious and less ambitious. Japa is the order of the day in Nigeria, and even those who are doing well here often leave everything behind to move abroad and start from scratch. Some say the decision is worth it for the sake of their children, and that’s valid. But there is a certain perception people who have travelled out hold towards those who choose to stay back and build something in Nigeria, that they are not serious with their lives.

Even abroad, not everyone will be destined to “make it,” just as not everyone will make it here. But imagine if Vodi had not only heeded his friend’s advice to abandon tailoring for a corporate job, but had also travelled abroad like him. How different his story would have been. He may have made money, but trust me, he wouldn’t have been fulfilled doing something other than what he loved.

It’s like a fish trying to live on land; it might survive for a while, but it will never thrive. There’s a special kind of joy that comes with doing what you love and earning a living from it.

And the truth is, Nigeria, despite its challenges, is still a land of opportunities for those who are bold, creative, and determined. Many people look elsewhere for greener pastures, but some of the biggest success stories have been written right here at home. From fashion to technology, entertainment to agriculture, countless Nigerians have proven that with vision, grit, and persistence, you can build something remarkable in this country. Vodi is a shining example of that.

But of course, in our society, success rarely comes without suspicion. There is a widespread, erroneous belief that nobody can become wealthy in Nigeria through genuine entrepreneurship, that every big brand must be backed by “government money” or some form of money laundering. When Vodi opened his gigantic office, some people quickly concluded that he must be laundering money for politicians. They couldn’t imagine that tailoring, a craft they once looked down on, could grow into a multimillion-naira enterprise through sheer hard work, creativity, and strategic vision. This mindset reveals a deeper problem: our collective inability to believe in honest success stories.

Rather than question or malign such achievements, we should celebrate and study them, because they offer valuable lessons. People like Vodi should be reference points in our tertiary institutions, living examples to inspire students to think beyond certificates and white-collar jobs. Universities should not only churn out job seekers but also nurture job creators. If young people hear and see stories like Vodi’s, they will realise that conviction, consistency, and craftsmanship can build empires.

Chinua Achebe once said, “No one knows where the rain began to beat him better than the one who was beaten.” Vodi’s story is a reminder that dreams do not need validation to thrive; they need belief, consistency, and courage. He believed in his craft when society dismissed it. Today, that same craft has made him a household name and an inspiration to many.