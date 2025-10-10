New York mayoral race: Gaza genocide may determine its outcome

As the Gaza War entered its third year on October 7, 2025, and multinational peace negotiators gathered in Egypt to panel-beat a peace agreement, Palestinian rallies rocked New York.

The rallies took on added importance as the city’s November 4, 2025, elections may be determined by the voters’ position on the genocide. A few years ago, it would have been unthinkable that Americans, who used to believe that the world rotated round them, would hold local elections whose outcome may be determined by where candidates stand on a foreign issue. But no conscious humans can ignore the nightmare in Gaza, brought daily to all by the electronic media and the internet.

On this day, the three leading candidates had to declare where they stand on the Gaza War. The New York City elections may be a sort of referendum on the true position of majority Americans in the Gaza War. They may indicate the reaction of the populace to the flip-flop manner of the Trump administration, the chief supporter of Israel which now styles itself the chief peace maker. Also, they may indicate their position on other contentious Trumpian policies, including immigration and healthcare.

There were a number of options on which rally to join. These included the ‘Flood New York City for Gaza’ at the News Corporation, the one at the Consulate General of Israel, and the ‘Tell Google: Stop Retaliation’.

There were several attacks in the media against Zohran Kwame Mamdani, the Democratic candidate and front-runner. Unperturbed, Mamdani, who has consistently stood against the genocide, went to the Union Square to hold a vigil. He sat amongst rows of people at night, holding a lit candle. He is the son of the famous intellectual, Mahmood Mamdani, a professor of anthropology, African studies and political science, specialising in colonialism and post-colonialism. The junior Mamdani, 33, was first elected a member of the New York State Assembly in 2020, defeating Aravella Simotas, a four-term incumbent. He was re-elected unopposed in 2022 and 2024.

On October 7, 2025, he issued a five-paragraph statement that seemed to have shaken the pro-Israeli camp. Mamdani said: “Two years ago today, Hamas carried out a horrific war crime, killing more than 1,100 Israelis and kidnapping 250 more. I mourn these lives and pray for the safe return of every hostage still held and for every family whose lives were torn apart by these atrocities.

“In the aftermath of that day, Prime Minister Netanyahu and the Israeli government launched a genocidal war: a death toll that now far exceeds 67,000, with the Israeli military bombing homes, hospitals, and schools into rubble.

“Everyday Gaza has become a place where grief itself has run out of language. I mourn these lives and pray for the families that have been shattered.

“Peace must be pursued through diplomacy, not war crimes, and our government must act to end these atrocities and hold those responsible to account.”

The Israeli government, used to being pampered, yelled at Mamdani: “By repeating Hamas’s lies, he excuses terror and normalises anti-semitism. He stands with Jews only when they are dead. Shameful”.

While Mamdani condemned both Hamas and Israel for the war in Gaza and got bashings for it, Independent candidate and former Governor of New York State, Andrew Cuomo, condemned Hamas alone, and has not received retribution. In his statement on the commemoration, Cuomo said:

“Two years ago today, the world watched in horror as Hamas terrorists murdered, raped and kidnapped innocent men, women and children. Today on October 7th, I am remembering the hostages and all who were brutally taken from us at the hands of Hamas. To the Jewish people- I stand with you. I mourn with you and I will forever be by your side in the fight against evil and anti-semitism in all forms.”

The Republican candidate, Curtis Sliwa, a radio talk show host and founder in 1979 of the Guardian Angels, a crime prevention organisation, also condemned Hamas alone. His statement: “October 7th was a dark day, and the memory of the attacks and the innocent lives lost must never be forgotten. The death and destruction that has followed in the region is deeply disheartening, and my prayers are with all families here in New York and abroad who continue to feel this pain. What happens there also impacts us here at home, which is why my focus as mayor will be on ensuring that all forms of hate are confronted and that every New Yorker is kept safe.”

Apart from his position on Gaza, Mamdani is campaigning on a pro-worker and anti-poverty programme under which he wants to introduce rent freeze and social housing that would build 200,000 subsidised houses in three years. He also promises to introduce city-owned grocery stores and universal childcare, abolish tuition fees in public schools and remove property tax exemptions for private universities. He equally promises to make the MTA, city bus fleet, fare-free, and freeze subway fares. In order to fund these welfare schemes, he plans to increase corporate taxes and introduce a two per cent income tax for those earning above $1 million.

Republican Curtis Silwa plans to ensure safe streets, city sanitation, restore the New York City Police Department, NYPD; shelter security and homeless outreach, and lower business tax to six percent; as-of-right job-creation credits. The Republican candidate says he wants to shrink the Department of Education, (DOE), central office, return funding to classrooms and student enrichment, and end non-essential emergency contracting

The Independent, Andrew Cuomo says the city is in crisis, adding: “New York City should be for everyone, not just the wealthy. With the right leadership we will restore affordability.”

New York is considered a Democratic stronghold having voted Democratic in national elections since 1988. Cuomo told voters that they should vote for him because he is the true democrat as Mamdani is just “a socialist on the Democratic line, and I’m the Democrat, running on an independent line.”

He added that: “Only 13 percent of New Yorkers voted in the June primary (in which Mamdani defeated him). The general election is in November, and I am in it to win it. My opponent, Mr. Mamdani, offers slick slogans, but no real solutions.” Cuomo submitted: “We need a city with lower rent, safer streets, where buying your first home is once again possible, where child care won’t bankrupt you. That’s the New York City we know.”

But Silwa dismissed Cuomo: “In the streets, the word about Andrew Cuomo is ‘slapping fannies and killing grannies.’ He must apologise, he must humble himself.” Cuomo added that he is “the guy who can fight Zohran Mamdani”.

Despite the massive national and international campaigns against him, Mamdani is the candidate to beat.