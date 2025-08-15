spot_img
August 15, 2025 - 4:20 PM

Vigilante, Hunters Banned from Anambra By-Elections

News
— By: Merit Ugolo

Anambra Map

The Anambra State Police Command has announced that all local vigilante operatives, hunters, and other quasi-security groups will not be allowed to take part in the state’s upcoming by-elections scheduled for August 16.

The elections will fill vacant positions in the Senate and the State House of Assembly following the deaths of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah of the Young Progressives Party (Anambra South) and Mr. Justice Azuka of the Labour Party (Onitsha-North Constituency 1).

Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Awka, quoting Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Godwin Eze, the senior officer overseeing election security, as saying that only officially accredited security personnel will be allowed to participate in election duties.

The statement, which was obtained by The News Chronicle, reads “In line with the directive of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, AIG Godwin Eze has been deployed as the Supervisory Officer for the forthcoming Anambra by-elections slated for Aug. 16, 2025. Consequently, he has assumed full charge of the deployment of officers and men for the exercise today.

“The AIG in his address emphasised that only duly accredited security personnel will be permitted to participate in election duties. Consequently, all vigilance operatives, hunters, and other quasi-security outfits are strictly prohibited from any form of engagement during the exercise,” he said.

Eze further announced that vehicular movement would be restricted from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. in affected areas to ensure a safe and hitch-free process.

The restriction will cover Nnewi North, Nnewi South, Orumba North, Orumba South, Ekwusigo, Aguata, and Ihiala Local Government Areas for the Anambra South Senatorial District race, as well as Onitsha North Constituency 1 and Awka South LGA.

According to the police, the movement restriction is a preventive measure aimed at curbing criminal activity, minimizing the risk of electoral violence, and ensuring the safety of voters, election officials, and security personnel.

The Command assured residents of its preparedness to secure the polls and urged citizens to remain orderly and cooperate with security operatives on duty.

Merit Ugolo

