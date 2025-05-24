Renewed Violence Erupts in Taraba State Despite Recent Peace Deal

Just weeks after security forces brokered a peace agreement between farmers and herders in Karim Lamido Local Government Area of Taraba State, fresh violence has broken out, leading to deaths, destruction, and rising instability.

According to reliable intelligence sources, despite security agencies holding three separate meetings with local youth and community leaders to promote peace and restraint, some youths in Badanwa broke the agreement by attacking Fulani herders grazing near their farms.

Troops under Operation Lafiyan Jamaa responded to a distress call around 2:50 p.m. on Friday, May 23. On arrival, they found that fleeing Fulani herders had retaliated, killing two locals believed to be from Munga Lelau village. The victims were reportedly attacked with machetes during the confusion.

The situation worsened when troops, following up on the incident, encountered armed bandits setting houses on fire in Munga Lelau.

In a gunfight, the soldiers killed two of the attackers and recovered a Dane gun, a homemade pistol, a cell phone, and four cartridges. Further searches in nearby Munga Doso village also led to the recovery of more weapons.

Security officials believe the crisis could have been avoided if the community had honored the peace agreement.

“You can’t attack people grazing near your village and expect no retaliation. We already had a framework for dialogue in place,” said a senior security officer, who spoke anonymously. “Some youths saw a Fulani man with livestock and immediately picked up sticks, machetes, and other weapons, shouting threats. Now that the situation has turned deadly, they want the security agencies to protect them.”

Security forces have increased patrols to prevent further violence, but the situation remains tense, and months of peacebuilding efforts are now at risk.

Authorities are considering imposing a curfew in the affected areas to prevent more attacks and restore calm.

“It’s time to move beyond warnings,” said Bala Ibrahim, a conflict resolution expert in Jalingo. “There must be consequences for breaking peace accords. No community can thrive in constant fear and provocation.”

For now, military and security agencies continue strategic patrols in the area. But the real challenge lies ahead restoring trust, ensuring justice, and making sure peace is not only signed but truly respected.