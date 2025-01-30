Victor Boniface’s Saudi Arabia Move Collapses as Al Nassr Chooses Jhon Duran

As previously reported by The News Chronicle, Super Eagles forward Victor Boniface had attracted interest from Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr, with a personal deal agreed.

However, Boniface was not the only center-forward on the club’s radar; they also had Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran and Liverpool’s Darwin Núñez on their shortlist.

It was reported that Liverpool rejected an offer for Darwin Núñez, narrowing Al Nassr’s options to Victor Boniface and Jhon Duran.

Unfortunately for Boniface, Al Nassr has decided to sign Aston Villa’s striker Jhon Duran instead. Villa and Al Nassr have reached an agreement in principle on a deal worth €77 million (£64.5m) plus add-ons.

The Colombian striker is set to undergo a medical in London before completing his permanent transfer to the Saudi club.

